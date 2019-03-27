Corrections Canada reviewing statutory release of man accused in murder of Winnipeg group-home manager

The Correctional Service of Canada is conducting an internal review into the statutory release of the man accused of killing a Winnipeg group-home manager in December.

Kane Moar is charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Ricardo Hibi, who was killed in Winnipeg's West End on Dec. 17, 2018.

Moar was arrested and charged in connection with Hibi's death in early January. At the time of Hibi's killing, Moar was serving the last part of his sentence for a 2016 assault in the community, following his statutory release.

That release, which is normally mandatory for inmates who have served two-thirds of their sentence, was granted in October, despite the fact Moar was about to be charged in connection with a jailhouse killing at Stony Mountain Institution in August of 2018 — about two months before his statutory release.

Information about the pending second-degree murder charge was noted a document prepared by the Parole Board of Canada, which detailed strict conditions for Moar's release into the community.

Release 'inexplicable': criminologist

While statutory release is normally granted after two-thirds of a sentence is served, it is possible for an offender to be detained for the remainder of their sentence if there are reasonable grounds to believe the offender is likely to commit an offence causing death or serious harm to another person.

"Inexplicable is the word that that comes to mind" in the case of Moar's statutory release, said Frank Cormier, who is the head of sociology and criminology at the University of Manitoba.

"The parole board can only do a detention review if it's been referred to them by Correctional Service Canada," he said.

Corrections Canada "knows exactly what happened within their institution, I have to assume, and therefore I would expect that they would have requested the parole board to do a detention review."

The parole board said it was never asked to review Moar's file prior to his October release.

"In this instance, a detention review was not put forward by the CSC," said Cory Black, who is a regional manager with the Parole Board of Canada, in an email.

According to Moar's parole document, authorities knew about his alleged involvement in the August prison killing.

"Recent reports on file indicate on Aug. 24, 2018, security intelligence information was received that you were involved in the murder of an inmate. Reports note you will be charged with second-degree murder," reads the document.

The parole board member also wrote in her report that Moar was at high risk to violently reoffend. It also said Moar is comfortable with a "criminal lifestyle."

"Your offending is noted to be impulsive and demonstrated an inability to make inappropriate decisions while showing a comfort in committing violent offences to obtain a desired goal," the document states.

Released in October

Moar, 21, was serving a sentence of two years and seven months for attacking a stranger with a hatchet in 2016.

He was released from Stony Mountain sometime after Oct. 7, which is the date his offender status changed to statutory release, according to his parole document.

Neither the parole board or Corrections Canada would say exactly when he was released.

Moar was given several special conditions to follow as part of the statutory release, including orders not to consume drugs or alcohol or associate with other criminals, and an order that he get a job.

He was also required to return nightly to a residential facility.

According to Winnipeg police, Moar went AWOL on Oct. 19. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Oct. 26 for being unlawfully at large and breaching the conditions of his statutory release.

Just over two months later, another warrant was issued for his arrest — this time for second-degree murder in connection with Hibi's death.

Moar was accused of stabbing Hibi, 34, to death on Dec. 17 in a group home on McGee Street.

It's believed Moar was an acquaintance of a youth who lived in the home, which Hibi ran.

Moar was picked up for suspicion of public intoxication on Jan. 5, 2019, and he was officially charged with second-degree murder in connection with Hibi's death.

Then, in mid-March, he was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the August death at Stony Mountain.

'A tragedy and an outrage'

The Correctional Service of Canada wouldn't say why a detention review was not ordered prior to the mandatory release of Moar, who now faces two second-degree murder charges.

"As this matter is currently before the courts, it would be inappropriate to comment further," a CSC spokesperson said in an email.

By law, if the CSC feels a detention review is necessary, it must be ordered six months prior to the offender's release date.

However, a review can be done within the six-month time frame if there is new information about the offender.

Corrections Canada confirmed that it is now conducting an internal review of Moar's statutory release.

Hibi's murder "was a tragedy and an outrage," said a spokesperson for Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, who is responsible for Corrections Canada. "We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of RicardoHibi."

"Minister Goodale is anxiously awaiting the outcome of this review to determine if there are any necessary changes in policy or practice to better protect Canadian communities," said spokesperson Scott Bardley in an email.

'Serious risk to run'

Winnipeg criminologist Michael Weinrath questions why the parole board told Moar about the pending murder charge.

"That would put [a person], I think, at a serious risk to run if they're going to be placed on statutory release," said Weinwrath.

Moar's lawyer would not comment on whether or not his client knew he was facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the Stony Mountain killing prior to being informed by the parole board.

Weinwrath wondered why, if the inmate's file stated in August that the charge was pending, it was not laid before Moar's October statutory release date.

RCMP said they were actively investigating the Stony Mountain homicide until charges were laid against four men, including Moar, on March 13 and 14. They would not comment on whether officers contacted Corrections Canada about Moar's upcoming release.

"There is not a mechanism for a Crown to object to a statutory release as it is mandatory by law," a spokesperson for the province said in an email.

Moar has two upcoming court dates in April for each of the second-degree murder charges.