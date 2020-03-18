Province announces 2 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, bringing total to 17

Manitoba public health officials say two new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the province, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed and presumptive cases to 17.

The additional presumptive cases announced late Wednesday afternoon involve:

Case 16: A woman in her 50s from Winnipeg

Case 17: A man in his 70s from Winnipeg

Public health investigations are underway, but both cases are believed to be travel related, the province said in a news release.

No deaths have been reported in the province.

More to come