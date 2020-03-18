Province announces 2 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, bringing total to 17
Manitoba public health says 2 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the province, which brings the total to 17 as of late Wednesday afternoon.
The additional presumptive cases announced late Wednesday afternoon involve:
- Case 16: A woman in her 50s from Winnipeg
- Case 17: A man in his 70s from Winnipeg
Public health investigations are underway, but both cases are believed to be travel related, the province said in a news release.
No deaths have been reported in the province.
