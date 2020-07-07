Rapidly mutating coronavirus creates risk of unreliable testing: U of M researchers

Researchers at the University of Manitoba warn that unless scientists continually track changes in the rapidly mutating virus that causes COVID-19, testing could produce false negative results and efforts to produce a vaccine could be thwarted.

The Manitoba researchers compiled data from patients around the world in order to detect genetic variations in the virus across geographic regions. They found 146 variants, or "genetic footprints."

This is significant, because the tests used to detect the novel coronavirus use small pieces of DNA that bind to the viral sequence and amplify the signal of any genetic material in the patient sample.

"These primers need to match the viral sequence exactly in order to produce a robust positive result," Dr. Carols Farkas, a U of M postdoctoral researcher who led the study, said in a news release.

"If researchers design these primers to bind to regions of the virus that they don't realize have changed in a particular population, there may be poor amplification and the result can be false negatives."

New primers needed

For example, the researchers found that in Washington state, one of the first U.S. states where the virus was detected, the virus had a distinct footprint, different from samples taken in Europe or Asia.

"Because SARS-CoV-2 is changing rapidly, researchers should be aware of its current local viral footprints in order to design DNA primers that don't bind to regions of the virus that have changed," Dr. Jody Haigh, a co-author of the study, said in the news release.

"Other regions of the virus that don't show these changes should be used for designing primers."

The peer-reviewed study, which was conducted in collaboration with a virology lab in Chile, was published in PeerJ - the Journal of Life and Environmental Sciences.

The study team recently received funding to develop online tools to track genetic variations and develop new testing primers that avoid sections of the genetic sequence prone to change.