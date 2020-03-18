Strange days: A look at Winnipeg as it copes with COVID-19
As March rolled through its second week and temperatures climbed, the main topics of conversation in Winnipeg were whether patio season was around the corner and how bad the flooding might be. People didn't recognize how quickly things would change.
Just a week after that first presumptive case was announced, Manitoba now has a total of 17 cases
There were no known cases of COVID-19 in the entire province, and the chances of contracting the illness here were still being labelled as "low risk" by health officials. While concerned about what was happening in other parts of the world, most Manitobans went about their daily routines.
Within five days, everything quickly changed. Stocks of hand sanitizer disappeared and the toilet paper shelves emptied.
The province announced its first presumptive COVID-19 case on March 12 and hours later added No. 2 and No. 3. It also announced the number of people being tested had soared from 40 in a day to 500.
