Hamilton singer/songwriter plays tribute to Winnipeg on new album

Singer / Songwriter Corin Raymond lives in Hamilton Ontario, but on the back of his latest album Dirty Mansions it reads "make no mistake — this is a Winnipeg album."

Over the last two and a half years, Raymond travelled repeatedly from Ontario to Winnipeg to work on his album with local musician and producer Scott Nolan.

Nolan has a recording studio called the Song Shop tucked away in St. James where he gathers talent from all corners of the city.

CBC News caught up with Corin and Scott as they recorded a new song called "Careful with me."