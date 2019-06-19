Family of Corey Hart mega-fan who died of cancer joins singer on stage at concert

Thousands of raucous fans donned sunglasses Tuesday night at Bell MTS Place as Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Corey Hart wowed the crowd, but his performance was particularly special for the family of a Manitoba cancer victim.

Kerry Lockhart was a Corey Hart mega-fan who left behind daughters Jayden and Sydney, and wife Shelley Lockhart.

"Corey Hart's music was with us at every stage of our life: We danced to it at our wedding, it was playing in the delivery room when both of them were born, and yeah, it's kind of been the soundtrack of our lives," Shelley told CBC Information Radio host Marcy Markusa.

Kerry died of cancer and his family, who lives in Stonewall, Man., has been raising money through the local Terry Fox run and sporting shirts with Hart's face and the words "Never Surrender" on them during the event.

When the Sunglasses at Night and Never Surrender singer announced new music and a tour was on the way, Shelley reached out over Facebook to share how much his music meant to Kerry, and how Kerry in turn passed on that passion to his family. A day before the show, Shelley got a response from Hart's team saying there would be special passes at the box office.

Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Corey Hart pulled the Lockhart family on stage at his Winnipeg show Tuesday to help him sing. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

The family was ushered backstage and got a chance to meet Hart before the show.

"He's the kindest human being, like, genuinely so kind," one of the daughters said. "He gave us all hugs and listened to our story."

And then, during the performance, the family was surprised once again. The three were pulled up on stage and got to sing Never Surrender alongside Hart.

"It was overwhelming," Sydney said. "I had on my bucket list, 'Sing with Corey Hart,' years ago, when I was in high school … I never thought it was going to happen."

The family says the emotional moment was a fitting tribute to Kerry.

"I think that he would've loved seeing us doing this, and I know that he would be proud to see Sydney up there singing because he always encouraged us to go after anything we wanted, especially musically," Jayden said.

"I will never forget this."

