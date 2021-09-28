Missing Thompson woman found dead in local park
A woman reported missing in Thompson last week has been found dead in the northern Manitoba community.
The body of Cora Lee Wood, 35, was originally reported missing from Thompson on Sept. 22.
She was found dead in McLean Park in Thompson on Friday, RCMP say.
Investigators said the death isn't criminal in nature.
RCMP continue to investigate.
