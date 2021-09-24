RCMP ask public to keep an eye out for missing Thompson woman

RCMP are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing woman last seen in Thompson, Man.

Cora Lee Wood, 35, was last seen Saturday at about 10:35 p.m. at a business on Selkirk Avenue in the northern Manitoba city.

Wood is five feet four inches tall and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. RCMP say she a tattoo of the word "Asia" on her right forearm.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

More from CBC Manitoba: