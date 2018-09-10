Winnipeg cops crank up fundraising efforts with 3,000 km ride to Arizona

As summer reaches the end of its cycle, a corps of Winnipeg cops is pedalling south for a heartwarming cause.

Members of the Winnipeg Police Service's Cops for Kids relay team started out Monday on their True Grit Tour, a 3,000-kilometre bike ride to Tuscan, Ariz.

They were escorted in their departure from the downtown police headquarters by a full complement of police cruisers, cadet cars and even the WPS armoured rescue vehicle.

And, they’re off! Wishing the <a href="https://twitter.com/CopsforkidsWpg?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CopsforkidsWpg</a> safe travels and plenty of fundraising success during <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TrueGrit?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TrueGrit</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Winnipeg</a> to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tucson?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tucson</a> ride in support of <a href="https://twitter.com/ChildrensWishMB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChildrensWishMB</a>!<a href="https://t.co/gKUYgRtj65">https://t.co/gKUYgRtj65</a> <a href="https://t.co/GCDYJFJxLC">pic.twitter.com/GCDYJFJxLC</a> —@wpgpolice

It's the 12th fundraising tour by the Cops for Kids crew, which has also cycled from Winnipeg to Clearwater, Fla. (2005), San Francisco (2007), Key West, Fla. (2011), Tofino, B.C. (2013) and Chicago (2016).

​All money raised from the tours goes directly to the Children's Wish Foundation, which grants wishes to children age three to 17 who are diagnosed with a life-threatening illness.