Pedestrian bridges transform into works of art for 3rd year of Cool Streets Winnipeg
5 bridges painted with watermelons, rainbows and other designs
Winnipeg artists have transformed five pedestrian bridges over the Seine River with colourful murals.
The murals are part of the Cool Streets Winnipeg art project, which is in its third year.
This year's artists have decorated their bridges with rainbows, watermelons, flowers, seeds and a message of love.
"In this really odd year, it's great to be able to have brought it back for another year, and hopefully we'll be able to bring it back again in the future to keep celebrating our public space," said Stéphane Dorge, one of the mural artists and organizer of Cool Streets Winnipeg.
Alex Plante designed and painted the watermelon bridge near Niakwa Road. She got the idea while eating the sweet summer treat.
"I wish I had a good answer for you, but literally, it was Stéphane said … 'Hey, if you can get me a concept by the end of the week,' and I said, 'Oh no, I don't have very much time,' and I happened to be eating watermelon at the time and I thought, 'That'll be easy to paint,'" she said.
Plante said it's been thrilling to see how many people are enjoying her bright design, tagging her in Instagram posts and sending photos.
"It feels good to be able to leave a mark, something joyful in the city that just gives people something to look for and something to enjoy, especially at a time when we're all kind of on edge."
The five murals are located at:
- John Bruce Road.
- Pont Voyageur in north St. Boniface.
- Tremblay Street and Edgewood Street.
- Niakwa Trail near Fermor Avenue.
- Niakwa Road Bridge.
