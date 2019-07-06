Chill out, enjoy the view at Cool Gardens

A series of new exhibits aim to keep visitors at The Forks cool and entertained in the summer heat.

The Forks unveiled three new and four returning garden installations Friday as part of its seventh-annual Cool Gardens exhibit.

The installations combine landscaping, public art and garden culture, said David Penner.

"This year's exhibition offers residents and visitors an opportunity, similar to Warming Huts, to engage in the art and design culture thriving in Manitoba and around the globe," said Penner, president of StorefrontMB and co-curator of Cool Gardens.

Jurors selected the three new installations — Keep Your Cool, Cool and Cartwheels — out of 50 submissions.

Keep Your Cool was designed by Winnipeg firm ft3 Architecture Landscape Interior Design. The installation encourages cloud-gazing, said Clare MacKay.

A series of spoke-like installations hang overhead as part of the exhibit. (Megan Goddard/Radio-Canada)

"Keep Your Cool is a sensory experience of colour, light and shadows that frames the boundless sky above," said MacKay, vice-president of strategic initiatives with The Forks.

"Layers of interwoven cord emulate cloud formations and provide a canopy of delicate shade from the grass."

Cartwheels, designed by Winnipegger Kenneth Lavallee, will be constructed at Upper Fort Garry provincial park. Lavallee's design is inspired by Red River carts documented in the area during the fur trade era.

MacKay said the two-wheeled, Métis wooden carts were used to move goods around where Winnipeg stands today. The exhibit honours the influence of the Métis in Manitoba's formative years, she added.

Cool, designed by MVRDV architects from the Netherlands, is a nine-metre-tall cocktail stir stick with a cloud at the top.

The seven garden installations will be on display from Upper Fort Garry park to The Forks and Provencher Boulevard.