Gallery: Knights gather for Cooks Creek Medieval Festival

The full pageantry of the Middle Ages is on display in Manitoba this weekend for the Cooks Creek Medieval Festival.

The festival kicked off Saturday and will carry on through Sunday at the Immaculate Conception Church and Grotto in Cooks Creek, Man., about 30 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

The biannual festival attracts knights from around the world who compete in full-contact jousting, heavy armour combat and archery competitions.

If combat of the Middle Ages isn't your thing there's also dancing, singing, and a Medieval Market to take in at the event.

The festival wraps up at 5 p.m. Sunday.

See what was happening at the festival Saturday afternoon: