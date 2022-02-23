Winnipeg police are holding a news conference before their 5 p.m. deadline for protesters to leave a demonstration that's been going on outside the Manitoba Legislative Building for nearly three weeks.

Winnipeg police notified protest organizers on Tuesday that they would have to leave the Broadway and Memorial Boulevard area by 5 p.m. today or face charges and other enforcement penalties.

Protesters have had semi-trailer trucks, farm equipment and other vehicles blocking sections of Memorial Boulevard north of the legislature since Feb. 4.

The Winnipeg protest was the subject of dozens of noise complaints from nearby residents.

People were seen packing up Tuesday night after Winnipeg police issued a letter earlier in the day requiring all protesters to vacate the area outside the provincial legislature by 5 p.m. Wednesday or risk arrest and criminal charges. (CBC)

Some participants were seen packing up and leaving the area Tuesday night.

The protest is part of a series of protests across the country that have included blockades at ports of entry at the Canada-U.S. border.

They started as a protest against a federal vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers, but broadened to include demands for an end to all pandemic restrictions and protections, with some protesters calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to resign.

Winnipeg protest organizers said in a statement Wednesday morning that they will move vehicles off Memorial Boulevard and Broadway.

However, protesters intend to stay in Memorial Park, organizers said.

Their statement calls vaccine mandates unscientific and discriminatory, and protesters remain "deeply concerned" about the use of the federal Emergencies Act.

Trudeau invoked the act on Feb 14. It gives the federal government and police more power in dealing with the protests.

Days later, hundreds of officers from multiple police forces moved thousands of protesters off of downtown Ottawa streets that they had occupied for weeks.

The act passed a crucial vote in the House of Commons on Monday.