Convoy protesting pandemic restrictions clogs traffic in downtown Winnipeg

Semi-trailer trucks and other vehicles lined streets around the Manitoba Legislature Friday morning in a protest convoy calling for an end to pandemic restrictions and federal vaccine mandates for truckers.

The vehicles parked along Broadway and Memorial Boulevard, and a truck towing a camper trailer blocked Memorial at St. Mary Avenue.

Police said Memorial was closed from Broadway to St. Mary, as was York Avenue from Osborne Street to Kennedy Street.

Police advised drivers to be aware of traffic disruptions and avoid Portage east of Osborne, north of the Assiniboine River and west of Donald Street.

The protest is one of several similar demonstrations that have occurred across the country recently. Some have targeted border crossings, while the largest protest in Ottawa last weekend drew thousands and is expected to continue through this weekend.

In connection with ongoing demonstrations, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a>’s downtown residents and businesses continue to be severely impacted by unlawful acts, including harassment, mischief, hate crimes, and noise violations. /2 —@OttawaPolice

In Manitoba, demonstrations have been held near the Canada-U.S. border, at the legislature and outside Winnipeg City Hall.

The demonstrations began as some cross-border Canadian truckers organized against a federal vaccine mandate for truckers. They've also attracted a range of supporters calling for an end to all pandemic restrictions.

About 90 per cent of cross-border Canadian truckers have been vaccinated, says the Canadian Trucking Alliance, a federal alliance of provincial trucking associations that has come out against the protests.