Steinbach man accused of 4 robberies in Winnipeg arrested after police chase

A Steinbach man accused of four different robberies in alone was arrested on Monday after Winnipeg police caught up with him after what they believe is his latest crime.

Police were called to a food store on Henderson Highway, between Oakland and Cheriton avenues, on Monday just after 8 p.m.

A man had demanded money before fleeing in a stolen truck, says a news release issued on Wednesday.

Shortly after, officers found a suspect in a truck at a restaurant a few blocks down Henderson, near Sutton Avenue, but he immediately drove away.

Police followed the truck on its dangerous drive through North Kildonan as the driver tried to evade them, the news release says. Just after 8:20 p.m., a suspect was arrested after he attempted to abandon the truck, police said.

Police believe the 25-year-old, who is from Steinbach, Man., is linked to three convenience store robberies in Winnipeg earlier this month.

The first robbery was on Aug. 3 at about 11 a.m. at a convenience store on Main Street, near Red River Boulevard, where a man stole an undisclosed amount of money before taking off.

Four days later, a man robbed a convenience store in the Henderson Highway and McLeod Avenue area at about 4 a.m., after he pointed a gun at an employee. He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

On Aug. 9, a man robbed a convenience store at Springfield Road and Rothesay Avenue in North Kildonan and escaped with money and product, police said.

The truck the accused man was driving was reported stolen by a resident of St. Alexander, Man., earlier this month.

The 25-year-old faces a slew of charges, including armed robbery using a restricted or prohibited firearm, dangerous operation of a conveyance and flight while pursued by a peace officer.