Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Winnipeg teen

Winnipeg police have charged a man with second-degree murder in connection with an assault that left a teenager dead earlier this week.

Officers responded to a report of an assault behind a convenience store on Salter Street near Flora Avenue around 1:10 a.m. on Wednesday.

They found two people injured behind the store. They have now been identified as Clayton Marcano, 39, and Andy Joseph McKay, 17, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release on Saturday.

Both were taken to hospital, where the boy died.

Marcano was treated for his injuries and charged on Friday in the teen's death, police said.

He has been detained in custody.