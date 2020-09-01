Staff at Stony Mountain Institution find over $400K in contraband
Drugs, cell phones and pre-paid SIM cards among items seized
Corrections staff at Manitoba's Stony Mountain Institution seized more than $400,000 worth of contraband at the prison Monday morning.
Staff members at the institution found the contraband in a package at the perimeter of the minimum security unit.
The package contained cell phones and chargers, pre-paid SIM cards, steroids, rolling papers and tobacco, as well as different forms of cannabis including THC concentrate, shatter, and hashish.
The estimated value of what was seized is $420,368.
RCMP were notified and the institution is investigating.