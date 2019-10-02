About $800k worth of contraband seized at Stony Mountain Saturday

About $800,000 worth of contraband was seized Saturday morning in the maximum-security unit of Stony Mountain Institution, the Correctional Service of Canada said.

The government agency said around 11:15 a.m., two packages were seized in the exercise yard of the federal facility, which is located about 25 kilometres north of Winnipeg. The packages included banned items like cell phones and accessories, tools, tobacco and THC concentrates, the agency said. It also estimated the seized items had an institutional value of about $800,000.

The police and the institution are investigating.

The agency said it is heightening measures to prevent contraband and drugs from entering its institutions to help ensure a safe environment for everyone. It also said it works in partnership with police to take action against people who try to smuggle contraband into correctional institutions.

The Correctional Service of Canada said it has set up a telephone tip line for all its institutions so people can report information related to security at federal institutions.

"These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates and staff members working at [Correctional Service of Canada] institutions," the agency said in a news release on Wednesday.

The anonymous, toll-free number is 1‑866‑780‑3784.