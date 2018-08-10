Skip to Main Content
Charges laid after police seize hundreds of thousands of contraband cigarettes

Two Winnipeg men have been charged after police seized nearly half a million contraband cigarettes during a traffic stop last weekend.

Police found 470,500 cigarettes, 2,000 cigars and just over $3,100 in cash in two vehicles they pulled over on Provincial Road 207. (Shutterstock)

Police pulled over two vehicles on Provincial Road 207 last Sunday evening.

When officers searched the vehicles they found 470,500 cigarettes and 2,000 cigars that they say weren't marked for Manitoba tax purposes.

Police also found just over $3,100 in cash.

A 66-year-old man and a 49-year-old man face criminal code and tax related charges.

