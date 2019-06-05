1 charged after province seizes nearly 123,000 contraband cigarettes

A Ste. Anne, Man., resident faces jail time and more than $100,000 in fines after the province seized tens of thousands of contraband cigarettes last week.

Manitoba Finance's taxation special investigations unit arrested the 38-year-old man in Winnipeg, about 45 kilometres northwest of Ste. Anne, last week. The unit seized 122,816 contraband cigarettes, two kilograms of fine-cut tobacco and two vehicles.

The province stood to lose more than $37,000 in tax revenue if the products had been sold, the province wrote in a news release Wednesday.

The man has been charged under the Manitoba Tobacco Tax Act, the Tax Administration and Miscellaneous Taxes Act, and the Criminal Code.

First-time offenders face fines between $1,000 and $10,000 and up to six months in jail, the release said. If convicted, the accused will also be subject to a triple tax penalty of $111,392.16. — three times the $37,130.72 in potential tax revenue on the products.

The province is urging anyone who has information on contraband tobacco to call police or the Manitoba Finance special investigations unit at 204-945-1137.

You can also email RCMP or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).