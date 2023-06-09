19-year-old worker killed on southern Manitoba construction site

A 19-year-old man has died after being hit by a piece of heavy equipment while he was working on a construction site in southern Manitoba Thursday, RCMP say.

Police were called to a construction site on Highway 306 in the rural municipality of Rhineland just before 1:30 p.m. with a report of a workplace incident, a Friday news release from the RCMP said.

Police said a packer — a tractor-type of machine that pulls weighted wheels and is commonly used in road construction — that was loaded onto a flatbed trailer unexpectedly rolled off and hit the worker.

The 19-year-old was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Mounties and Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health are investigating.

