19-year-old worker killed on southern Manitoba construction site

A 19-year-old man died after being hit by a piece of heavy equipment while he was working on a construction site in southern Manitoba Thursday, RCMP say.

Packer rolled off flatbed trailer and hit worker in RM of Rhineland, RCMP say

Construction flagger ahead sign on a street.
A construction sign is seen in a stock image. RCMP say a 19-year-old worker was killed on a site in the RM of Rhineland on Thursday when a packer rolled off a trailer. (Ferenc Cegledi/Shutterstock)

A 19-year-old man has died after being hit by a piece of heavy equipment while he was working on a construction site in southern Manitoba Thursday, RCMP say.

Police were called to a construction site on Highway 306 in the rural municipality of Rhineland just before 1:30 p.m. with a report of a workplace incident, a Friday news release from the RCMP said.

Police said a packer — a tractor-type of machine that pulls weighted wheels and is commonly used in road construction — that was loaded onto a flatbed trailer unexpectedly rolled off and hit the worker.

The 19-year-old was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Mounties and Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health are investigating.

