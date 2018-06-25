Construction worker taken to hospital after being hit on St. Anne's Road

A construction worker was taken to hospital Monday after being hit by a vehicle on St. Anne's Road.

The accident happened at about 12:45 p.m., said police. A white Kia Soul appears to have steered into a construction lane at the corner of St. Anne's Road and Fermor Avenue and hit a construction worker.

The worker is in stable condition, said police. The driver was not hurt.

The president of the Manitoba Heavy Construction Association is concerned to hear that a worker was hurt on the job.

"Alarmed and shocked would be two immediate reactions," said Chris Lorenc.

Most people have heeded the message of the provincial SAFE Roads campaign which implores motorists to reduce their speed in construction zones, but Lorenc said a minority of drivers are not listening.

"It's unnerving when you have drivers callously going through construction zones well above and ahead of posted speed zones."

It is not immediately known if speed or distraction was a factor in the crash on St. Anne's Road.

Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health and the Winnipeg Police Service have launched an independent investigation, a provincial official said in a release.