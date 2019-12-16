Thousands expected to pay tribute to Manitoba RCMP Const. Allan Poapst

Police officers from Manitoba, across Canada and the United States are gathering in Winnipeg Friday to pay tribute to a fallen colleague.

The funeral for Const. Allan Poapst will be held at Bell MTS Place starting at 11 a.m. He died while on duty, in a fatal collision with a pickup truck on the Perimeter Highway Dec. 13.

A procession with hundreds of law enforcement officers including military personnel and first responders will depart from the RBC Convention Centre at 9:30 a.m. to march north on Edmonton Street, turning east onto Graham Avenue and continuing to Bell MTS Place.

The public has also been invited to attend.

"Logistically this has been huge to organize. The amount of work that goes into this is staggering. The amount of people involved, it's incredible," said Sgt. Paul Manaigre, who handles media relations for Manitoba RCMP.

Manaigre says the procession is a way to honour their colleague, pay their respects and show support for the family.

"The idea is for us to provide comfort. We are there for them at a time that is understandably very difficult. They will see how the RCMP puts on a regimental funeral. They will be well versed in the rituals and all they are going to see," said Manaigre.

He has fond memories of meeting and working with Poapst a couple of years ago.

"He was quite a character. The jokester. He liked to play pranks. A lot of people liked to play pranks on him. They were reciprocating back and forth, He made you laugh," Manaigre said.

While it will be a sad occasion, Manaigre said it will be beautiful.

"It will be a very colourful display. Unity with the family, RCMP and Winnipeg police. I have only seen these kinds of processions on television. It gave me goosebumps to watch it. It will be my first experience to march in one of these. I am looking forward to participating in that part," he said.

The doors to Bell MTS Place will be open at Portage Avenue and Donald Street at 10 a.m. Guests are asked to be seated by 10:45.

The funeral will be live-streamed on the CBC Manitoba website, CBC Gem, on Facebook and on Twitter.