Manitoba couple says they refuse to pay for war, withhold portion of taxes

People try to withhold portions of their taxes for a variety of reasons, but few of those people send letters to the Canada Revenue Agency informing them of the fact.

Ernie Wiens and his wife, Charlotte, have done exactly that for the past decade. The La Salle, Man., couple take roughly the portion of the federal budget spent on the military — 10 per cent — and give it instead to Conscience Canada's Peace Tax Trust Fund.

"We just feel there needs to be a counter-narrative to what is going on in this country and in our world," said Ernie Wiens.

The dominant cultural narrative, he said, is that "we can solve the problems with more violence, and we just feel deeply that there's so many better ways to do this."

Canada's government spends roughly $25 billion on its military every year.

Wiens says paying for that portion of the federal budget conflicts with his Christian faith, which he said calls him "to love the enemy and pray for them, and to break down barriers of hostility and animosity."

Just as conscientious objectors were able to avoid conscription by performing alternative service in times of war, Wiens wants the government to make it possible for people who object to military action to use their tax dollars to promote peace-building.

Money deposited in the Conscience Canada Peace Tax Trust Fund does not belong to the organization. The person who deposited the money retains control, and the organization hopes the government will create a legal "peace-building" account where the money can be transferred.

"The whole purpose of the exercise is to put pressure on the government to set up a legal peace tax fund, so that this would be an option for Canadians who do not want to support war," said Wiens.

In addition to including a note to the Canada Revenue Agency explaining what they've done each year, the Wienses send a letter to the prime minister, finance minister and their member of Parliament.

Initially, the only response from the government came in the form of letters reminding them that they still owed a portion of their taxes. Recently, however, the government has started holding back a portion of their Canada Pension Plan payments.

"I feel very strongly about it and there are risks involved when you take steps like this," said Wiens.

When they first started holding back their taxes, Ernie and Charlotte hoped that a groundswell of others would follow their example, but so far that hasn't happened.

"There are a few, but we wish and continue to hope that there that there would be more," Wiens said.