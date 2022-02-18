Newcomer brothers reveal why they don't use their Vietnamese names in Canada in new film

When Hoàng Kha Vũ was searching for inspiration for a new first name for his new life in Canada, he mined the movies.

One of his favourite flicks? The Terminator.

So the Vietnam-born Kha became Connor, after the last name of the hero in the epic movie series.

Kha's brother Phúc chose Chris as his new name, anticipating pronunciation mix-ups and potentially awkward moments with his Vietnamese name.

In the new short film Hello my name is, the Winnipeg brothers explore the personal decision to change their first names, and their parents' reaction to that decision.

The film digs into the choice by some newcomers to choose a new name when they settle in a new country.

The film was created by Winnipeg filmmakers Toby Zheng, Sara Bulloch, Eden Carter, Sidney Phommarath and Karen Remoto, in collaboration with CBC Manitoba's Creator Network.

Other work by the filmmakers:

Meet the filmmakers

Toby Zheng (Amanda Boyechko)

Toby Zheng comes from a background in sound, having graduated from the Ontario Institute of Audio Recording Technology (OIART) in London, Ont. She works as a production sound mixer recording audio and dialogue. As a storyteller she has a strong interest in names and identity, especially those reflected by personal experience.

Karen Remoto (Maricar Remoto)

Karen Remoto is one of the co-founders of the Asian Arts Collective of Manitoba and currently works as the production co-ordinator at Winnipeg Film Group.

Over the years, Karen has worked with nine different women directors and producers. Her artistic collaborations focus on highlighting women and BIPOC individuals to express their creative, personal stories within the local community.

Sidney Phommarath (Sidney Phommarath)

Sidney Phommarath is an Asian Canadian filmmaker from Winnipeg. She is a graduate of the University of Winnipeg with a major in theatre and film and a minor in human rights. Her passion for social justice and documentary filmmaking stems from her family's refugee experience.

Sara Bulloch (Derek McMechan)

Sara Bulloch is an editor and filmmaker in Winnipeg. Many of her films explore themes of identity, mental health, and relationships, screening with Gimli FIlm Festival, the48fest, Les Main Gauches, and more.

She's also a nerdy, Jewish, intersectional feminist film enthusiast who enjoys co-ordinating her local Womxn's Film & Video Network.

Eden Carter (Min Kim)

Eden Carter graduated from international development studies and film studies at the U of W, and then from the creative communications media production program at Red River College.

She is the senior video producer and cinematographer for Think Shift, but loves to do short film and creative projects in her spare time, especially in collaboration with other women-identified folks. Eden believes she has so much to learn from other creatives in Winnipeg.

The Creator Network supports emerging filmmakers and community storytellers to create content that reflects new and different experiences and points of view. Content is focused on audiences 18 to 30 years old and includes short docs and videos, personal essays, point-of-view columns, and photo essays, among other projects.