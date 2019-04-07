Manitoba teen hopes to toot his French horn at Juilliard

An Oakbank, Man. teen has been accepted into Juilliard and has the support of Winnipeg Symphony horn players who are hoping to raise money to help him get there.

Connor Augusto,17, was just accepted to the prestigious U.S. performance school.

"It was a really good feeling when I got the acceptance letter," he said. "It was really — overwhelming, almost, it was so awesome."

Augusto started young — thanks to his grandfather who was a professional jazz band musician — and switched from the trumpet to the French horn in Grade 6 band.

He brings a lot of intelligence to what he does, and a lot of thoughtfulness, and he just has a really nice musicality. - Teacher and WSO horn player Ken MacDonald

"I just really took to it," he says. "I just really enjoyed it and love playing music. I want to take it as far as I can."

Juilliard has awarded him a $35,000 USD/year scholarship on the $45,000 USD/year tuition but Augusto is worried how much debt he's going to rack up in living expenses.

"The biggest concern is money ... it's in downtown New York, so it's super expensive. So I'll be able to go if I raise enough money," he said. "I don't want to be $130,000 in debt in four years."

In addition to an online fundraiser aiming to raise $40,000, Augusto has the support of Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra horn players, who are hosting a concert to raise money for him on April 14.

Ken MacDonald, the WSO's associate principal horn who teaches Augusto privately, says Augusto is an exceptional young student.

April 14 concert

"He's playing at a graduate level already, it's pretty exceptional," said MacDonald, who's also an instructor at U of M. "He brings a lot of intelligence to what he does, and a lot of thoughtfulness, and he just has a really nice musicality. For a brass player, this is just very enjoyable — to have a student like Connor that can really listen to what you're saying and then follow along and do it, so he can really achieve at this level."

Augusto will play a few "professional-level" concertos at the April 14 show, MacDonald said. He'll perform along with Juilliard alum Michiko Singh and a young up-and-comer on piano accompaniment as well.

"We're celebrating some of the up-and-coming talent coming up in Manitoba," he said. "So I hope people will want to come out and hear what he's doing and enjoy and appreciate."

The show is at Oakbank United Church at 2 p.m. on April 14.

"A lot of people don't know much about horn other than we're the instrument that plays the opening of Star Wars, and that's all you need to know, but you might learn a little bit more at the show."

He says a few notable Manitobans have studied at Juilliard, including violinist James Ehnes — who went on to win 11 Junos and two Grammys.

He believes Augusto would be the first Manitoba-born horn player to attend.

Augusto's also been accepted to Glenn Gould School at U of T, which he'll attend if he's not able to raise enough funds to live in New York.