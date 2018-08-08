Cyclist shot in West End robbery arrived recently as refugee from Congo

The cyclist who was shot on the weekend in Winnipeg's West End neighbourhood is an 18-year-old Congolese refugee who has been in Canada for less than four months.

Raphaël Furaha was shot in the foot after being robbed at gunpoint Saturday evening while returning home from soccer practice with two of this brothers, his father told Radio-Canada, the CBC's French network.

Police said Tuesday that the shooting happened after a vehicle blocked the cyclist's path.

Emmanuel Furaha said his sons told him they were patted down for money and eventually tried to flee, but one of the robbers pulled out a gun and shot Raphaël​ after he fell to the ground. The brothers told their father the weapon used was a sawed-off long gun.

Furaha said his son is still in hospital but is in a physically stable condition.

"[Mentally] he's not doing so well at the moment," he said.

His sons were also subjected to anti-immigrant remarks by the assailants, he said.

"They asked them what they were doing in Canada because they're African. Since my injured son does not speak English or French, he was crying and pleading for forgiveness in Swahili. He asked them to take their phones," said Emmanuel Furaha.

The father said his family recently arrived in Canada after they initially fled Congo for Mozambique in 2004.

"I feel bad because back home, my entire family was killed and this seems to be following me all the way to Canada. I'm just shocked. I'm really struggling with this," Furaha said.

Two of the men are charged with aggravated assault, and all four are charged with robbery with a firearm and numerous other firearm charges.