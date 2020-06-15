Tower planned for Confusion Corner would have 4 storeys of 'robotic parking'

A residential tower planned for Confusion Corner would offer four floors of "robotic parking."

A numbered company registered to Winnipeg developer Felicia Bruni plans to build a 15-storey tower at the corner of Osborne Street and Jessie Avenue, just north of the Osborne rapid-transit station.

The building would have a restaurant at ground level, a gym and offices on floors six and seven and 75 housing units on the upper floors, according to plans published by the city Monday.

Floors two to five would feature robotic parking.

"Parkers drop their car in one of three ground-level entrance bays. The entrance bays have sensors which match car sizes with stalls inside the garage," says the report authored by city planner Andrew Ross.

"A machine delivers the car to an appropriate stall, and returns it to the driver at the bay entrance when required."

City council's City Centre community committee is poised to approve land-use changes on Friday to allow the tower to proceed.

It would be the first approved under Winnipeg's transit-oriented development designation, which is intended to allow high-density buildings to rise near transit stations.

The tower would have 134 vehicle-parking stalls and 99 bicycle parking stalls.