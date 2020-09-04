Worker at 3rd Winnipeg care home tests positive for COVID-19

A health-care worker at another Manitoba care home has tested positive for COVID-19.

Concordia Place personal care home in Winnipeg posted the update on its website in a message dated Sept. 3.

The employee had "very limited contact" at the facility and did not provide direct care to residents, the statement said.

"[T]his news is incredibly unsettling," the statement said. "Please be assured all our residents are receiving ongoing care and their health is being closely monitored by our staff."

Earlier this week, COVID-19 outbreaks were declared at the Beacon Hill Lodge and Fred Douglas Lodge care homes in Winnipeg after a worker at each tested positive for the illness.

Any Concordia Place residents who show symptoms of COVID-19 will be isolated from others, the statement said.

Although the risk of spread is considered low, the care home — which is next to Concordia Hospital in northeast Winnipeg — is restricting visits to the facility until either the virus's 14-day incubation period has passed or no staff or residents are self-isolating, the statement said.

The site has also suspended admissions and is screening staff to see if more testing is needed. Concordia Place is also modifying recreation activities and restricting residents to their own units, the statement said.

Concordia Place is the seventh care home in Manitoba to have at least one employee test positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks. As of Thursday, six others had declared outbreaks of the illness: the other two in Winnipeg, plus three in Brandon and one in Steinbach, where four residents with COVID-19 have died.

No update on outbreaks in care homes was provided by the province on Friday.

The increase in cases linked to care homes in Manitoba is likely connected to a jump in cases overall in the province, Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin said on Thursday.