Concordia Hospital ER conversion to urgent care centre scheduled for Monday

The province has moved up the timeline of the conversion of Concordia Hospital's emergency room to an urgent care centre because the hospital does not have enough staff to support an ER past next week, health officials said at a news conference on Wednesday.

The conversion will happen Monday, representatives of the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority and Shared Health announced.

Last week, Health Minister Cameron Friesen wouldn't say everything would be ready for the change by June, but on Wednesday, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority and Shared Health announced the date had been set for June 3.

The announcement also confirmed that the conversion of Seven Oaks Hospital's emergency room is on track for September.

The changes are part of the overhaul of the province's health-care system based on recommendations by Nova Scotia-based consultant Dr. David Peachey. The province previously planned to close Concordia's ER and turn it into a walk-in clinic, but changed course and decided to follow Peachey's recommendation to turn it into a 24-hour urgent care centre.

The province recently brought Peachey back to Manitoba to conduct a "quality assurance assessment," after which it announced it would change the closure to a conversion.

"Dr. Peachey's review identified a number of challenges which clinical leadership from Shared Health and the WRHA have been addressing over the past few weeks," Dr. Brock Wright, chief executive officer of Shared Health, said in a news release.

The urgent care centre at Concordia will have staff to treat patients arriving by ambulance or walk-ins for urgent but non-life-threatening health issues, and will have protocols in place to handle patients with more serious problems, the province said.

Additional staffing resources will be available to emergency departments at St. Boniface Hospital, Grace Hospital and Health Sciences Centre, officials said.

Unions representing nurses and other health-care workers have complained for months about staffing shortages and increased stress on hospital staff as some of the changes, such as the conversion of Victoria Hospital's emergency room to an urgent care centre, have taken effect.

Details about staffing at the new urgent care centre at Concordia and the transfer of medical equipment are still being ironed out. Employees who wanted to transfer to other health-care facilities or were in limbo will have the chance to take new positions at Concordia.

Staffing levels are fine for the coming weeks, but not permanently, health officials said. Health-care facilities that were expecting Concordia staff, who then decided to stay at Concordia, will be looking for other candidates to fill those positions.