'Nobody sounds ready' for June closure of Concordia ER, consultant says

The consultant brought back to review Winnipeg's hospital reorganization plan says nobody has told him that Concordia's emergency room is ready to close in June.

Dr. David Peachey says none of the health care leaders he interviewed felt the time is right for the northeast Winnipeg hospital to close its ER space in favour of a walk-in clinic, as scheduled.

"The emergency closure is one piece of the puzzle," he told reporters on Friday. "Nobody sounds ready for it."

Peachey has just a few weeks to evaluate Phase 2 of the health-care revamp, which most notably would shutter Concordia's ER in late June and convert the emergency room at Seven Oaks Hospital into an urgent care centre this September.

Tight deadlines have taken a toll

The consultant from Nova Scotia spent two weeks speaking with health-care leaders in Winnipeg, and will devote the coming days to writing his report. His recommendations will be made public next week.

During those conversations, Peachey says, officials liked the direction of the overhaul but were worried about the tight timeline to make it happen. He said Phase 2 has hit "speed bumps."

"All of a sudden things got so compressed that the human toll that comes out of that compression, the administrative toll in making things happen. And having decisions that were based on proper needs and risk assessment seemed to be difficult for people — and as we talked to them, I agree they were," he said from Shared Health's headquarters in downtown Winnipeg.

After two weeks of interviews with various health-care leaders, Dr. David Peachey says it's clear the health-care overhaul in Winnipeg is working, but people are worried about the speed at which the changes are taking effect. (Ian Froese/CBC)

"The message was still, though, that the plan is right — you've got to look at the timelines."

He specifically highlighted May to September as an area of concern, since various changes are happening concurrently.

"It's a stress point in the system," he said.

'Absolute consensus' in the overhaul

Otherwise, he says, his interviews made clear the health-care revamp based on his advice is working.

"There was an absolute consensus that the plan is right," Peachey said. "The timelines may be off, but the plan is right and people are very comfortable in saying that to us."

Health Minister Cameron Friesen sees Peachey's statements as a endorsement of an overhaul underway since 2017.

"Our confidence in the plan to improve patient outcomes was largely validated today by Dr. Peachey, who said almost all stakeholders agreed we are on the correct path," Friesen said in a statement.

"However, we know that any plan as broad and dynamic as one that aims to solve historical problems within our health-care system will have challenges of its own."