Consultant who proposed Manitoba's health-care overhaul will review closure of Concordia ER

Manitoba's health minister wouldn't give a yes or no answer when asked Thursday if the emergency room at Winnipeg's Concordia Hospital will shut down as planned.

But Cameron Friesen said it's unlikely the consultant who suggested Winnipeg should offer emergency care in fewer locations will change his mind.

Friesen was responding to questions about the fate of the emergency room at the northeast Winnipeg hospital Thursday, after announcing he's enlisted Dr. David Peachey to review the second phase of Manitoba's health-care overhaul. That revamp began in 2017 — based largely on a report by Peachey.

Friesen said the consultant would review the current phase of health-care changes, which includes the planned closure of Concordia's ER in late June and the conversion of the ER at Seven Oaks Hospital into an urgent care centre in September.

The first phase of changes included the closure of the emergency room at Victoria General Hospital and the urgent care centre at Misericordia Health Centre.

The health minister said he decided an external set of eyes would be valuable after recent discussions with clinical leaders demonstrated that the consolidation plan was not as far along as he'd like.

Friesen said he would report Peachey's findings in two weeks.

When asked about the closure of Condordia's ER, the health minister doubted that Peachey would turn his back on his stated goal of converting emergency rooms.

"I would find it to be a remote possibility," he said.

Friesen believes in overhaul

Peachey's review does not mean that the government has lost faith in the sweeping overhaul of health-care — a plan which has been criticized by opposition parties and some health-care professionals — Friesen said.

"Manitobans should not interpret in any way that we are somehow stepping away from the commitment."

He appeared to suggest earlier this week the planned closure of Concordia's ER might be delayed when he wouldn't commit to a closure date.

Before signing off on the change, he said he needed to be convinced the renovated ER at St. Boniface Hospital has the capacity and staffing levels to accommodate the expected influx of patients from Concordia.