Cost of compost machinery too high for southern Manitoba communities

The high cost of large-scale compost machinery has pushed a trio of southern Manitoba communities not to renew a three-year pilot program.

People in Morris, St. Pierre Jolys and De Salaberry responded well to the curbside pickup program, but the municipalities couldn't afford the cost of the equipment, said De Salaberry Reeve Darrel Cure.

"Curbside was a simple service. What was complex was the cost of running the compost operation," he said during an interview with Marcy Markusa, host of CBC's morning radio show, Information Radio.

For example, a compost turner costs between $200,000 and $300,000, he said.

The compost would be brought to a concrete pad at the landfill where it was supposed to be compacted to the point where it is almost water resistant, but without proper equipment, this couldn't be done.

The project was approved by council before Cure's tenure, but he says the council wanted to take on a green initiative that would divert waste from the landfill. However, there are many ways for people to compost, and many residents prefer to do it themselves, Cure said.

The municipalities might look at offering a composting service again in the future, but they would partner with an organization that specializes in composting rather than doing it themselves.

"If council deemed this a service they wish to offer, I think this would work. It's just that we would not be a generator of compost," he said.

A hazardous waste disposal program will roll out at the landfill in May.