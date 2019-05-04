Need compost? The City of Winnipeg has you covered

Need to give your garden a boost?

The City of Winnipeg is giving away free compost at all three 4R Winnipeg Depot locations this Sunday.

Compost is a natural fertilizer that can be mixed with soil to promote vegetation growth.

Winnipeg residents can take home up to 100 litres of compost per vehicle to use for their lawns, gardens and plants, while quantities last.

The compost is produced by Winnipeggers who participate in the curbside program, so the giveaway is a way to show its value, says Mark Kinsley, supervisor of the City of Winnipeg's waste division.

"We're so impressed and appreciate their participation in this program, and it's grown every year by volume, by quality," he said. "So now this is showing the people what happens when a program is followed."

This is the third year of the giveaway, which has proven to be quite popular each year, Kinsley said.

"There's sometimes a bit of a wait, but that just goes to show that this is very popular, and it's a very valuable product that people can add to their soil," he said.

The city's three 4R Winnipeg Depots are located at 1777 Brady Rd., 1120 Pacific Ave., and 429 Panet Rd. The compost giveaway will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., while quantities last.