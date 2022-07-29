Complaints against Manitoba veterinarians rose in 2021, new data shows

The number of complaints against veterinarians in Manitoba rose significantly last year, the profession's regulatory body revealed in its first published report on that data.

There were 39 formal complaints in 2021 — an increase from 27 in 2020 and a nearly eight-fold increase from the five complaints in 2016, according to the Manitoba Veterinary Medical Association report, which was published in May.

The association's registrar, Corey Wilson, says the regulator was spurred to start publishing annual disciplinary and complaint data on its website after an October 2021 CBC News report about a veterinarian whose licence was suspended over alleged misuse of narcotics. That story noted data about complaints in Manitoba wasn't made public at the time.

The decision to make that data public, which brings the Manitoba association in line with neighbouring Ontario and Saskatchewan, was welcome news for some.

Manitoba's veterinary regulator was "just a little behind on the times, and I think that they're just catching up," said Kim Gibson, the president of the not-for-profit Professional Pet Groomers Association of Manitoba.

"I think transparency in any field is the way to go," she said. "Pet owners are becoming more educated. They are becoming more demanding. They want to know what's going on, and this is a way to make that happen."

Pandemic pet care behind closed doors

Wilson says the rise in complaints may in part be due to the public becoming better aware of the veterinary regulator and its complaint process.

Other veterinary regulators across Canada saw a similar rise in complaints and believe the pandemic may be the reason, he said.

Gibson said during pandemic restrictions, pet owners often weren't allowed to be present for veterinary visits — so she's not surprised by the rise in complaints.

"I don't think that they trusted what was happening behind closed doors as much as they normally would," said Gibson, who is also president of the Canadian Professional Pet Stylists Association, which certifies dog groomers.

"When you give your animals to someone, even though it's a professional, you always wonder what's going on."

Kim Gibson, president of the Professional Pet Groomers Association of Manitoba, says pet owners want more information about the veterinary profession. (Submitted by Kim Gibson)

Wilson was not able to provide a breakdown of the subject areas of complaints, such as quality of care, or billing and financial issues.

That's an issue the pet groomers' association president would like to see addressed.

"The main complaint that I hear when I deal with pet owners is that everything's so expensive and they're just trying to get more money out of you," Gibson said.

"Even veterinarians that my pet owners trust, they think, 'Oh, I think you just did it for the money.' I think that's just the way that owners are starting to feel nowadays."

1 complaint referred to inquiry, 23 dismissed

Manitoba currently has 458 licensed veterinarians and 435 registered veterinary technologists regulated by the veterinary association.

The regulator's report shows that of the 39 complaints, 32 were resolved in 2021. Five cases were resolved by agreement, meaning the complaints committee entered into an agreement with a veterinarian or veterinary technologist to address the concerns raised, Wilson said.

Two complaints resulted in advice to a member, two resulted in a formal caution and 23 were dismissed.

Wilson says cases may be dismissed if the conduct involved is outside the purview of the regulator, or if there is insufficient evidence that the member breached the Veterinary Medical Act, or the association's bylaws or code of ethics.

One complaint was referred to an inquiry.

The MVMA says 23 complaints were dismissed last year for reasons such as insufficient evidence or that the conduct in the complaint is outside the association's purview. (Vera-Lynn Kubinec/CBC)

He wasn't able to identify the numbers of cases related to animal categories such as pets, livestock, or equine, but says the vast majority of complaints involve companion animals.

A shortage of veterinarians is also an issue affecting the profession and animal owners.

Wilson says a survey of Manitoba private practice vet clinics showed that as of May, there were at least 68 full-time equivalent positions for veterinarians that would need to be filled just to meet the demand in private practice.