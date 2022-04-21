Celebrate Word Press Freedom Day with CBC

Join CBC Manitoba and the Canadian Museum for Human Rights for a virtual discussion panel on World Press Freedom Day - May 3, 2022. (CBC)

In the face of fake news, disinformation, misinformation, a relentless news cycle and social media echo chambers, the importance of a healthy and free press has never been more important.

On World Press Freedom Day, when the UN General Assembly has declared this year's press freedom theme to be Journalism under digital siege, the Canadian Museum for Human Rights and CBC Manitoba have partnered to offer a virtual discussion on this year's theme.

Hear from professional journalists on what they're experiencing, how audiences are being impacted, and where societies and the industry can go from here. Moderated by Isha Khan, President and CEO of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, the panelists are Andree Lau, CBC Managing editor - Digital news, Brent Jolly, President of the Canadian Association of Journalists, and Travis Dhanraj, Senior Parliamentary Reporter for CBC News.

World Press Freedom Day is held annually as a reminder to governments of the need to respect commitments to press freedom; for media professionals it is a day of reflection on industry issues and ethics. On World Press Freedom Day everyone is invited to show support for press freedom, for those who work in the media, and for journalists who lost their lives in pursuit of a story.

Moderator

Isha Khan

Isha Khan has dedicated her career to issues of inclusion and equality. Prior to joining the Canadian Museum for Human Rights as President and CEO, she led the advancement of rights as Executive Director and Senior Counsel with the Manitoba Human Rights Commission. She is also the board chair of United Way Winnipeg, a member of the Law Society of Manitoba's Equity Committee and one of the founders of the Canadian Council of Muslim Women (Winnipeg chapter).

Panelists

Andree Lau

Andree Lau is the Managing editor for CBC Digital news. Prior to joining CBC, Andree rose to the ranks of Editor-In-Chief of HuffPost Canada in 2017 after joining the online media outlet in 2012 to launch its B.C. edition. She has previously worked for CTV Ottawa and has worked for CBC as a TV reporter, VJ, and online editor. Andree is a graduate of Carleton University.

Brent Jolly

Brent Jolly is the managing director of the National NewsMedia Council of Canada. He previously served with the organization as the director of communications, research, and community management. Brent has also worked as a journalist with a variety of news outlets both as a writer and editor. He currently serves as the national president of the Canadian Association of Journalists. Brent is a graduate of Carleton University.

Travis Dhanraj

Travis Dhanraj is the Senior Parliamentary Reporter for CBC. He joined CBC after 3 years as Queen's Park bureau chief at Global News. He has previously worked with Bell Media, Rogers Communications Inc. and as a producer for CBS News. Travis is a graduate of Ryerson University.

Pre-event registration for this free event is required. One lucky registrant will be randomly selected to receive a CBC Manitoba and Canadian Museum for Human Rights prize pack.

Location: Online event - tickets are free but registration is required.

Date: Tuesday, May 3, 2022, 5:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. CT.

Language: This program will be presented primarily in English with French captions.

