CBC Manitoba to host Winnipeg mayoral candidates debate on Oct. 19

CBC Manitoba will host a live Winnipeg mayoral candidates debate on the evening of Oct. 19, one week before the Oct. 26 civic election.

The debate will air from approximately 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. CT live on CBC TV and CBC Radio. It will also be available online at the CBC Manitoba website, on CBC Gem and on CBC Manitoba's Facebook page.

Information Radio host Marcy Markusa will moderate the debate, which offers an opportunity for voters to learn more about those who might become Winnipeg's next mayor, and where they stand on the matters that are most important to you.

To that end, CBC Manitoba will limit participation in the debate to those candidates who are polling above 10 per cent, factoring in the margin of error, by the end of September, when the next professionally conducted public opinion poll will be released.

The reason for doing so is pragmatic. To best serve our audiences, we need to explore the issues and candidates' ideas with the depth that they deserve. Including all eligible candidates in the debate would limit the opportunity to do that.

As of the close of nominations on Tuesday afternoon, 11 mayoral candidates were eligible to appear on the ballot: Idris Adelakun, Rana Bokhari, Chris Clacio, Scott Gillingham, Kevin Klein, Shaun Loney, Jenny Motkaluk, Glen Murray, Robert-Falcon Ouellette, Rick Shone and Don Woodstock.

This debate is just one part of CBC Manitoba's broader election coverage.

CBC has extensively covered the mayoral race since May 1, the first day mayoral candidates were eligible to register their campaigns, including reporting major policy announcements on all CBC platforms. CBC's fulsome coverage will continue throughout October.

CBC will also do feature broadcast interviews with all of the mayoral candidates, which will air on television, radio and online in early October.