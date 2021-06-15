CBC Manitoba presents a Day of Indigenous-led Programming

Beadwork by artist Sarah Hannon for CBC Arts in celebration of National Indigenous History Month. (Sarah Hannon)

Telling our story

June 21 is National Indigenous Peoples Day, a time for learning about, appreciating and acknowledging the contributions of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people. It's a day of celebration, but also one of reflection.

Eight years ago, CBC launched what was then called the Aboriginal digital unit - a team composed of three contributors. The unit was built to better reflect a contemporary Canada, and to improve CBC's coverage of Indigenous issues. Today, CBC Indigenous is staffed by Indigenous reporters and producers, based in stations coast to coast, who elevate First Nations, Métis and Inuit perspectives and experiences through informed and innovative storytelling.

Over the years, CBC Indigenous has covered a range of stories focused on Indigenous resilience, belonging, politics, art, music, sports, entertainment and culture. Manitoba has a diverse and growing Indigenous population with deep cultural traditions and an entrepreneurial spirit that is helping to drive Manitoba's economy.

From Juno-award winning singer William Prince, Tik Tok sensation Michelle Chubb, Indigenous architect Reanna Merasty, Governor-General award-winning author David A. Robertson, Canada Reads winner Joshua Whitehead, Manitoba's Indigenous front line health care workers, to Indigenous-led community organizations such as Ma Mawi and Bear Clan, CBC Indigenous and CBC Manitoba have shared stories that celebrate and honour Indigenous joy and culture.

Indigenous journalists have also been pivotal in sharing stories of the ongoing impact of residential schools on survivors and their families, as well as the coverage and analysis of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. These stories are complex, challenging, personal, and are necessary to tell - and to hold power to account - as Canadians continue to unpack the country's colonialist history and come to terms with the truth, in order to work towards reconciliation.

We invite you to tune in all day to CBC Manitoba's broadcasts on television, radio, web and social media on Monday, June 21 to learn, unlearn, celebrate and be inspired by Manitoba's Indigenous communities - led, reported, and produced by CBC Manitoba's team of Indigenous hosts, reporters and producers.

Jillian Taylor

Jillian Taylor is CBC Manitoba's Indigenous Peoples Day editorial lead. (CBC)

Jillian Taylor is CBC Manitoba's Indigenous Peoples Day editorial lead. She was born and raised in Selkirk Manitoba and is a member of the Fisher River Cree Nation. She started at CBC Manitoba in 2012 as a reporter and is now working behind the scenes as an assignment producer. She has been working in journalism for nearly 15 years, with her focus on telling Indigenous people's stories. Jillian was Manitoba's lead reporter covering the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. She is also co-chair of the All Nations CBC Employee Resource Group for Indigenous staff.

Meagan Fiddler

Meagan Fiddler is the Senior Producer of CBC Indigenous. (CBC)

Meagan Fiddler is Oji-Cree from Kistiganwacheeng in northern Manitoba. She is the Senior Producer of CBC Indigenous and is based in Manitoba. Meagan has provided a supporting role on editorial decisions for CBC Manitoba's Indigenous Peoples Day. She joined CBC News in Winnipeg in 2013. Her passion is supporting the team of Indigenous journalists who highlight real stories and voices from Indigenous communities across the country.

Francine Compton

Francine is a contributing reporter and has supported editorial decisions for June 21 programming at CBC Manitoba. (CBC)

Francine Compton is the Assignment Producer for CBC Indigenous. Francine is a contributing reporter and has supported editorial decisions for CBC Manitoba's Indigenous Peoples Day. She is also co-chair of the All Nations CBC Employee Resource Group for Indigenous staff. Francine is Anishinaabe from the Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation in Manitoba. Before joining CBC she was the executive producer of national news at APTN. You can find her on Twitter: @FrancineCompton.

Information Radio with Stephanie Cram

Stephanie Cram will host Information Radio on June 21 from 6:00 - 8:30 a.m. (CBC)

Join Stephanie Cram on Information Radio from 6:00 - 8:30 a.m. Originally from Edmonton, Stephanie is a reporter based in Winnipeg who has worked for the CBC Indigenous Unit and the CBC radio show Unreserved . She is the host of the podcast Muddied Water: 1870, Homeland of the Métis , which explores the history of Métis people in Manitoba, from resistance to renaissance. Stephanie is Métis with family ties to Lac Ste. Anne. She reconnected with her roots while working on this podcast.

Radio Noon with Melanie Ferris

Melanie Ferris will be CBC Manitoba's community co-host on Radio Noon. (CBC)

CBC Manitoba is thrilled to welcome Melanie Ferris as our Radio Noon community co-host at 12:00 p.m. on CBC Radio One. Her grandma always told her she should be on the radio, because 'she has such a strong voice.' Melanie is an Indigenous writer and communications specialist with 20 years of experience. She is an intergenerational survivor of the residential school system, the Sixties Scoop, and the foster care system. Melanie is honoured to work with First Nations in Northern Manitoba. While she is a proud member of the Long Plain First Nation in Treaty One territory, she will be joining us live from Thompson in Treaty Five territory on June 21.

Up to Speed with Lenard Monkman

Lenard Monkman will host Up to Speed from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. (CBC)

Tune in to Up to Speed from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. with Lenard Monkman. Lenard is Anishinaabe from Lake Manitoba First Nation, Treaty 2 territory. He is a reporter with CBC Indigenous, having been with the unit since 2016 as an Associate Producer. He has also guest hosted CBC Manitoba's Radio Noon show. You may know him best from his prolific tweets. Follow him at: @Lenardmonkman1.

CBC Winnipeg News with Holly Bernier

Join Holly Bernier for CBC Winnipeg News at 6:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. (CBC)

Holly Bernier may be best recognized for her hosting duties on CBC Winnipeg News, but Holly is also the weekend radio newsreader at CBC Manitoba. She has been a TV and radio host and producer, both nationally and regionally, over the past 2 decades across numerous networks and independent productions. She is also a voice artist, and an actor in film, TV and theatre productions. Holly is very proud of her Métis heritage. She is from Manitoba, homeland of the Métis. Join her for Winnipeg News at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

CBC Manitoba Instagram featuring Ella Greyeyes

Ella Greyeyes will be showcasing her photographs on CBC Manitoba's Instagram. (CBC)

Ella Greyeyes is a 10-year old photographer who made her photography exhibition debut last year at the Forks skatepark art show. She is Anishinaabe from Peguis First Nation and lives in Winnipeg. Ella will be taking over CBC Manitoba's Instagram account for the day.