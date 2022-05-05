Celebrate Asian Heritage Month

(Government of Canada)

Events

Discover the Canada School of Public Service's Asian Heritage Month 2022: Celebrating Innovation and Perseverance virtual event that features the experiences of public servants of Asian descent and their work against discrimination.

The live panel discussion will have a Q&A session and interpreters in both official languages.

Date and time: May 6, 2022 | 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. CT

Registration deadline: May 6, 2022 | 9:00 a.m. CT

Find more information and registration details HERE .

The Hip Hop X Comedy Show presented by the Asian Heritage Society of Manitoba will include Live DJ sets, Comedy, Hip Hip Performances, and Snacks.

Date and time: May 6, 2022 | 6:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Location: ​​Yewtopia Winnipeg, 87 King St.

See current event details HERE .

Mood Disorders Association of Manitoba (MDAM) is facilitating an Asian Healing Circle for anyone who identifies as Asian and is looking for a safe space to discuss their mental health, identity, culture, and more.

Date and time: May 8, 15, 22, 29, 2022 | 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. CT

Location: ​​Virtual

Get access to the Zoom support group through their website HERE .

Mood Disorders Association of Manitoba 's (MDAM) Youth Program Coordinator, Dana Lance, will be featured in a panel discussion with other Asian youth to discuss their journey in professional career development as an Asian in the Asian Heritage Society 2022 Professional Panels .

Date and time: May 12, 2022 | 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. CT

Location: ​​Virtual

REGISTER HERE .

The Asian Heritage Society of Manitoba is hosting an Asian Heritage Rural Manitoba Showcase with cultural performances by local groups.

Date and time: May 12, 2022 | 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Location: ​​Quarry Park, Stonewall

See current event details HERE .

The FascinAsian Film Festival highlights local, national, and international Asian actors, filmmakers, and content creators to celebrate Asian perspectives, culture, and identity.

Dates: May 12 to May 15, 2022

Location: Winnipeg Cinematheque, 100 Arthur St.

See the in-person and virtual programming HERE .

(Asian Heritage Manitoba)

On The Move: National Asian Heritage Celebration features Asian artists from various provinces, with a discussion period after the performances moderated by the founder, Dr. Art Miki and Jié Yang, board member of the Asian Heritage Society of Manitoba .

Date and time: May 28, 2022 | 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: Virtual

REGISTER HERE .

The Asian Heritage Society of Manitoba is also hosting the Asian Canadian Showcase in Winnipeg.

May 29, 2022 | 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Location: The Cube (Old Market Square)

See current event details HERE .

The Asian Heritage Society of Manitoba is looking for submissions to their Asian Heritage Month 204 K-pop Dance Competition .

The deadline to apply is April 30, 2022.

Date and time: May 29th, 2022 | 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Location: The Cube (Old Market Square)

Find more event and prize details HERE .

Mood Disorders Association of Manitoba (MDAM) will be hosting an Instagram live event with the recent recipient of the 2022 Asian Women of Winnipeg's distinguished service award for outstanding women, Dr. Anju Bajaj.

Date and time: (Date & Time TBD)

Location: Virtual

More event details will be posted on their website HERE .

Building upon last year's Asian Youth Perspectives Panel, Mood Disorders Association of Manitoba (MDAM) is doing another panel focussing on Asian mental health, stigma, and youth. MDAM's executive director, Rita Chahal will be moderating the event.

Date and time: (Date & Time TBD)

Location: Virtual

More event details will be posted on their website HERE .

Learn

The Asian Heritage Society of Manitoba is developing a teacher's kit on Asian heritage and history for Asian Heritage Month. One of the kit components is a series of presentations by young Asian professionals from various industries.

Teachers, if you would like your students to participate in a virtual session or have access to recorded sessions, please fill out the Asian Heritage Society of Manitoba form HERE .

Read

The Winnipeg Public Library's Asian Heritage Info Guide features an Asian authors recommended reading list, general histories and timelines, specific historical events, biographies, discussions and stories about Asian peoples' experiences in Canada.

McNally Robinson Booksellers has provided a reading list for Asian Heritage Month.

Adult:

Fiction

Poetry

Iron Goddess of Mercy by Larissa Lai (9781551528441

Quiet Night Think by Gillian Sze (9781770416253)

Memoir

We Were Dreamers by Simi Liu (9781443460590)

Have You Eaten Yet by Cheuk Kwan (9781771623155)

Children:

Picture books

Big Bath House by Kyo Maclear (9780593181959)

Middle grade

Young Adult

A Magic Steeped in Poison by Judy L. Lin (9781250767080)

Watch

(CBC)

CBC Gem

Celebrate Asian Heritage Month this May with CBC Gem's collection of documentaries, films, and shows that honour the rich culture of Asian Canadians. VIEW COLLECTION .

The Asian Heritage Society of Manitoba provided a list of educational Asian History Month videos.

The National Film Board features Asian Canadian projects, as seen in the list below.

Listen

CBC Listen

Hear your favourite Asian artists in English and Asian languages with these CBC Listen playlists.

Explore the CBC Listen series with Asian-identifying hosts and subjects.

