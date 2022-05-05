Celebrate Asian Heritage Month
Explore a range of Asian Heritage Month resources highlighting Asian-Canadian experiences
Events
Discover the Canada School of Public Service's Asian Heritage Month 2022: Celebrating Innovation and Perseverance virtual event that features the experiences of public servants of Asian descent and their work against discrimination.
The live panel discussion will have a Q&A session and interpreters in both official languages.
-
Date and time: May 6, 2022 | 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. CT
-
Registration deadline: May 6, 2022 | 9:00 a.m. CT
Find more information and registration details HERE.
The Hip Hop X Comedy Show presented by the Asian Heritage Society of Manitoba will include Live DJ sets, Comedy, Hip Hip Performances, and Snacks.
-
Date and time: May 6, 2022 | 6:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
-
Location: Yewtopia Winnipeg, 87 King St.
See current event details HERE.
Mood Disorders Association of Manitoba (MDAM) is facilitating an Asian Healing Circle for anyone who identifies as Asian and is looking for a safe space to discuss their mental health, identity, culture, and more.
-
Date and time: May 8, 15, 22, 29, 2022 | 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. CT
-
Location: Virtual
Get access to the Zoom support group through their website HERE.
Mood Disorders Association of Manitoba's (MDAM) Youth Program Coordinator, Dana Lance, will be featured in a panel discussion with other Asian youth to discuss their journey in professional career development as an Asian in the Asian Heritage Society 2022 Professional Panels.
-
Date and time: May 12, 2022 | 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. CT
-
Location: Virtual
The Asian Heritage Society of Manitoba is hosting an Asian Heritage Rural Manitoba Showcase with cultural performances by local groups.
-
Date and time: May 12, 2022 | 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
-
Location: Quarry Park, Stonewall
See current event details HERE.
The FascinAsian Film Festival highlights local, national, and international Asian actors, filmmakers, and content creators to celebrate Asian perspectives, culture, and identity.
-
Dates: May 12 to May 15, 2022
-
Location: Winnipeg Cinematheque, 100 Arthur St.
See the in-person and virtual programming HERE.
On The Move: National Asian Heritage Celebration features Asian artists from various provinces, with a discussion period after the performances moderated by the founder, Dr. Art Miki and Jié Yang, board member of the Asian Heritage Society of Manitoba.
-
Date and time: May 28, 2022 | 7:00 p.m. CT
-
Location: Virtual
The Asian Heritage Society of Manitoba is also hosting the Asian Canadian Showcase in Winnipeg.
-
May 29, 2022 | 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
-
Location: The Cube (Old Market Square)
See current event details HERE.
The Asian Heritage Society of Manitoba is looking for submissions to their Asian Heritage Month 204 K-pop Dance Competition.
The deadline to apply is April 30, 2022.
-
Date and time: May 29th, 2022 | 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
-
Location: The Cube (Old Market Square)
Find more event and prize details HERE.
Mood Disorders Association of Manitoba (MDAM) will be hosting an Instagram live event with the recent recipient of the 2022 Asian Women of Winnipeg's distinguished service award for outstanding women, Dr. Anju Bajaj.
-
Date and time: (Date & Time TBD)
-
Location: Virtual
More event details will be posted on their website HERE.
Building upon last year's Asian Youth Perspectives Panel, Mood Disorders Association of Manitoba (MDAM) is doing another panel focussing on Asian mental health, stigma, and youth. MDAM's executive director, Rita Chahal will be moderating the event.
-
Date and time: (Date & Time TBD)
-
Location: Virtual
More event details will be posted on their website HERE.
Learn
The Asian Heritage Society of Manitoba is developing a teacher's kit on Asian heritage and history for Asian Heritage Month. One of the kit components is a series of presentations by young Asian professionals from various industries.
Teachers, if you would like your students to participate in a virtual session or have access to recorded sessions, please fill out the Asian Heritage Society of Manitoba form HERE.
Read
The Winnipeg Public Library's Asian Heritage Info Guide features an Asian authors recommended reading list, general histories and timelines, specific historical events, biographies, discussions and stories about Asian peoples' experiences in Canada.
McNally Robinson Booksellers has provided a reading list for Asian Heritage Month.
Adult:
Fiction
-
Personal Attention Roleplay by Helen Chau Bradley (9781777485214)
-
Lesser Known Monsters of the 21st Century by Kim Fu (9781552454367)
-
Jameela Green Ruins Everything by Zarqa Nawaz (9781982177379)
-
The Circus Train by Amita Parikh (9781443464994)
-
I Was the President's Mistress by Miguel Syjuco (9780670063949)
Poetry
-
Iron Goddess of Mercy by Larissa Lai (9781551528441
-
Quiet Night Think by Gillian Sze (9781770416253)
Memoir
-
We Were Dreamers by Simi Liu (9781443460590)
-
Have You Eaten Yet by Cheuk Kwan (9781771623155)
Children:
Picture books
-
Big Bath House by Kyo Maclear (9780593181959)
Middle grade
-
Zachary Ying and the Dragon Emperor by Xiran Jay Zhao (Releases May 10, 2022)
-
Winnie Zeng Unleashes a Legend by Katie Zhao (9780593426579)
Young Adult
- A Magic Steeped in Poison by Judy L. Lin (9781250767080)
Watch
CBC Gem
Celebrate Asian Heritage Month this May with CBC Gem's collection of documentaries, films, and shows that honour the rich culture of Asian Canadians. VIEW COLLECTION.
The Asian Heritage Society of Manitoba provided a list of educational Asian History Month videos.
The National Film Board features Asian Canadian projects, as seen in the list below.
-
In the Shadow of Gold Mountain by Karen Cho
-
Under the Willow Tree: Pioneer Chinese Women in Canada by Dora Nipp
-
Western Eyes by Ann Shin
-
Pasalubong: Gifts from the Journey by Hari Alluri
-
Screen Test by Linda Lee
Listen
CBC Listen
Hear your favourite Asian artists in English and Asian languages with these CBC Listen playlists.
Explore the CBC Listen series with Asian-identifying hosts and subjects.
