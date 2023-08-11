Kultivation Festival 2023: Highlighting Filipino culture in Manitoba
Kultivation Festival 2023 is a celebration of Filipino food, art, music and dance.
Celebrate Filipino culture this summer with the Kultivation Festival and CBC Manitoba. Now in its second year, Kultivation Festival is a week-long celebration of food, art, music and dance. From panel discussions to fashion shows, there will be over 20 events between August 21 and 27.
Event highlights
It wouldn't be a Filipino festival without lumpia! Head down to Tyndall Community Market for a lumpia eating contest hosted by CBC Manitoba's Marjorie Dowhos. Admission is free!
Location: Tyndall Community Market at Tyndall Park Community Centre, 2255 King Edward St., Winnipeg.
Date: Sunday, August 27
Time: 6 p.m.
ALL CITY BARBER BATTLE AND MARKET
Join us for a showdown of the city's finest barbers and see who is a cut above the rest! In between competitions, browse the market or get a snack from a food stall. Jim Agapito, the host of CBC's Recovering Filipino, will emcee the event.
Location: Pyramid Cabaret, 176 Fort St., Winnipeg.
Date: Sunday, August 27
Time: 3 to 9:30 p.m.
Winnipeg barbers will showcase their skills and compete in seven different categories:
- Fastest Fade
- Under 21
- Freestyle Design
- Golden Shears
- Tag Team
- Flawless Fade
- Cut & Shoot
Buy your tickets now. Tune in to CBC Radio during Kultivation Festival for a chance to win two pairs of tickets to the All City Barber Battle.
Note: While this is an all ages event, children under 18 years old will need to be accompanied by an adult.
