Kultivation Festival 2023: Highlighting Filipino culture in Manitoba

Celebrate Filipino culture this summer with the Kultivation Festival and CBC Manitoba. Now in its second year, Kultivation Festival is a week-long celebration of food, art, music and dance. From panel discussions to fashion shows, there will be over 20 events between August 21 and 27.

Event highlights

LUMPIA EATING CONTEST FINALS

It wouldn't be a Filipino festival without lumpia! Head down to Tyndall Community Market for a lumpia eating contest hosted by CBC Manitoba's Marjorie Dowhos. Admission is free!

Location: Tyndall Community Market at Tyndall Park Community Centre, 2255 King Edward St., Winnipeg.

Date: Sunday, August 27

Time: 6 p.m.

ALL CITY BARBER BATTLE AND MARKET

Join us for a showdown of the city's finest barbers and see who is a cut above the rest! In between competitions, browse the market or get a snack from a food stall. Jim Agapito, the host of CBC's Recovering Filipino, will emcee the event.

Location: Pyramid Cabaret, 176 Fort St., Winnipeg.

Date: Sunday, August 27

Time: 3 to 9:30 p.m.

Winnipeg barbers will showcase their skills and compete in seven different categories:

Fastest Fade

Under 21

Freestyle Design

Golden Shears

Tag Team

Flawless Fade

Cut & Shoot

Buy your tickets now. Tune in to CBC Radio during Kultivation Festival for a chance to win two pairs of tickets to the All City Barber Battle.

Note: While this is an all ages event, children under 18 years old will need to be accompanied by an adult.

