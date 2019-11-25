Listen, watch, give: CBC Manitoba's Harvesting Hope kicks off

Every year, we celebrate our annual charity drive in support of local food banks with a day full of live performances by local musicians and heartwarming stories.

Decking the halls with hope and holiday cheer at CBC Manitoba. (Kirsten Neil/CBC)

Join us!

This year, we're taking the show on the road! Come join us and be a part of our radio shows on Friday, Dec. 6! We'll be broadcasting live from the North Y Youth Centre. Throughout the day, enjoy live performances by local musicians and meet your favourite hosts.



Here's the show schedule:

6:00 to 8:30 a.m. Information Radio with Marcy Markusa. During the show, we'll be serving a continental breakfast (donations encouraged).

Information Radio with Marcy Markusa. During the show, we'll be serving a continental breakfast (donations encouraged). 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Radio noon with Marjorie Dowhos

Radio noon with Marjorie Dowhos 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Up to Speed with Ismaila Alfa. During the show, capture a fun holiday family pic in our photo booth and/or visit Santa.

You can also catch our coverage by listening to CBC Radio One (89.3 FM / 990 AM or via CBC Listen) or watching CBC Winnipeg News at 6. And follow our Harvesting Hope stories via our website or by following the #CBCHarvestHope hashtag on social.

Donate now!

Call 204-982-3582 Text FeedHope to 45678 (*minimum donation $20) Donate online at Winnipeg Harvest (select 'CBC Harvesting Hope Radiothon' in the drop-down menu).

Did you know?

In 2018, Winnipeg Harvest distributed approximately 10.5 million pounds of food throughout Manitoba

Of the people Winnipeg Harvest serves each month, more than 42 percent are children

Winnipeg Harvest's Breakfast2Go program for kids has resulted in increased attendance and better learning outcomes at schools

1 in 6 people assisted by food banks are employed

Last year, the event brought in more than $ 76,360 for Winnipeg Harvest over the fundraising weekend.

You can donate money via phone by calling 204-982-3582 until 8 p.m. on Friday, text FeedHope to 45678 (*minumum $20 donation) or donate online until the evening of Sunday, December 8.

If you'd rather donate in-kind, you can drop off food items at Winnipeg Harvest at 1085 Winnipeg Ave off McPhillips St., bring your food items to the North Y Youth Centre, or in the designated bin at some city grocery stores.

Harvest's top 5

This year, Winnipeg Harvest's top five most-needed items are: