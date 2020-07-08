'The world is a crazy place': A class of 2020 poet reflects on the year for CBC Manitoba's virtual yearbook
Jace Crozier from The Pas rhymes about what graduating is like during a pandemic
CBC Manitoba collaborated with high school students across the province to find out what it's like to graduate during a pandemic for a "virtual yearbook" for the class of 2020. Jace Crozier, a high school slam poet from The Pas, rhymes about the experience.
We were challenged to come up with lyrics or a slam poem about things that were going on with our lives, how we're dealing with the whole COVID thing.
This is what I came up with:
CLASS OF 2020: the world is a crazy place
People getting mad, getting in each other's face
Wars starting over hate
Peace comin' too late
My life is just beginning
This time I am winning, I need to be the change
It's time to show my range, I'm the Class of 2020
See me, hear me I'm the Class of 2020
It's time for us to be the Class of 2020
The change the world needs
Soon it'll be my time to shine
Gonna make this world mine
College is on the horizon
There'll be no compromisin'
I've only begun to show what I can achieve
I'm going to use my knowledge, wait and see
You will know my name, I'm not looking for fame
I'm the Class of 2020
See me, hear me
I'm the Class of 2020
It's time for us to be the Class of 2020
The change the world needs
They try to bring us down COVID-19, murder hornets all around
Mask up, glove up, wash your hands
It's more than most can stand
But we're going to push through
We are on the cusp, me and you
Our dreams won't stop because of the madness
They're only just beginning, no time for sadness
I'm the Class of 2020
See me, hear me I'm the Class of 2020
It's time for us to be the Class of 2020
The change the world needs I'm the Class of 2020
— Submitted by Jace Crozier, Margaret Barbour Collegiate Institute graduating class of 2020
About the Let's Hear it for the Grads project:
High school graduation looked very different this year because of COVID-19.
Some students might be heading off to university and leaving their small towns while others will enter the workforce and are uncertain about job prospects.
CBC Manitoba collaborated with high school students across the province to give a voice to their range of experiences and emotions about graduating during a pandemic, and help commemorate their rite of passage.
See more of the "virtual yearbook" here.