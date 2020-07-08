'The world is a crazy place': A class of 2020 poet reflects on the year for CBC Manitoba's virtual yearbook

CBC Manitoba collaborated with high school students across the province to find out what it's like to graduate during a pandemic for a "virtual yearbook" for the class of 2020. Jace Crozier, a high school slam poet from The Pas, rhymes about the experience.

We were challenged to come up with lyrics or a slam poem about things that were going on with our lives, how we're dealing with the whole COVID thing.

This is what I came up with:

CLASS OF 2020: the world is a crazy place

People getting mad, getting in each other's face

Wars starting over hate

Peace comin' too late

My life is just beginning

This time I am winning, I need to be the change

It's time to show my range, I'm the Class of 2020

See me, hear me I'm the Class of 2020

It's time for us to be the Class of 2020

The change the world needs

Soon it'll be my time to shine

Gonna make this world mine

College is on the horizon

There'll be no compromisin'

I've only begun to show what I can achieve

I'm going to use my knowledge, wait and see

You will know my name, I'm not looking for fame

I'm the Class of 2020

See me, hear me

I'm the Class of 2020

It's time for us to be the Class of 2020

The change the world needs

They try to bring us down COVID-19, murder hornets all around

Mask up, glove up, wash your hands

It's more than most can stand

But we're going to push through

We are on the cusp, me and you

Our dreams won't stop because of the madness

They're only just beginning, no time for sadness

I'm the Class of 2020

See me, hear me I'm the Class of 2020

It's time for us to be the Class of 2020

The change the world needs I'm the Class of 2020

— Submitted by Jace Crozier, Margaret Barbour Collegiate Institute graduating class of 2020

About the Let's Hear it for the Grads project:

High school graduation looked very different this year because of COVID-19.

Some students might be heading off to university and leaving their small towns while others will enter the workforce and are uncertain about job prospects.

CBC Manitoba collaborated with high school students across the province to give a voice to their range of experiences and emotions about graduating during a pandemic, and help commemorate their rite of passage.

