Future 40 finalist uses poem to describe systemic anti-Black racism during leadership conference
It's why so many Black people will never be named to such a list: Chimwemwe Undi
Chimwemwe Undi is among 40 people chosen for CBC Manitoba's Future 40 list, and the poet used her opportunity as a speaker at last month's Future 40 Real Talk Leadership conference to address systemic racism in Canada and loss of opportunity it means for so many Blacks.
Undi read a poem titled Listening, which portrays some of the oppression and trauma Black people face today, at the start of the conference, which was virtually hosted by CBC Manitoba on March 27, at Qaumajug, the new Inuit Art Centre that recently opened in Winnipeg.
"I wanted to share a poem this morning that sort of reflects on the fact that there are so many Black people who would be on a list like this and living a life like this, but who are not able to," Undi said during the conference.
WATCH | Chim Undi presents poem at Future 40 leadership conference
Undi, who is also an articling student at TDS Law (Thompson Dorfman Sweatman LLP), started performing poetry as part of a high school club when she was 16 years old. In the decade since, she has become a widely published and highly respected poet, and is often sought out to provide a younger person's perspective on anti-Black racism.
She is also brought on as a consultant for various organizations.
Undi enjoys, and finds meaning in, encouraging people to invite poetry into their lives — often pushing young people to find their voice as writers — and speaking truth to power.
The Future 40 Awards recognize 40 Manitobans, aged 40 or younger, who are leaders professionally and in the community, and having a real impact on people's lives. Future 40 2020, which took place in November of last year, was the fifth edition.
The conference held March 27 included panel discussions that explored the opportunities and barriers in various sectors, including business, education and the arts.
Listening
By Chim Undi
In dog years, I am dead.
In Black years alive;
So, exceptional.
Increasingly so.
I ask strangers for directions on pocket scraps and build myself a map home as cohesive as a litany I am having trouble remembering.
I am having trouble remembering.
There are too many bodies in this room built for bodies.
We are magic;
Typecast as disappearing acts.
History whispered into memories — and easier things.
The prime ministers in chronological order.
My very educated mother just served us nachos.
The angle at which the Earth leans is shaking us off like water.
There is too much to say for this mouth built for praying.
There are too many names to unhear, so I don't have to remember;
Or truly repeat to meaninglessness;
Or truly forget.
Outrage, a poor mnemonic device.
I am having trouble remembering.
I am forgetting and that is the worst part.
I cannot hold a name long enough to know it.
Even the faces are growing statistical;
The write-ups into archives.
I know guilt better than grief, as well as restlessness;
Better than a black body breathing, still.