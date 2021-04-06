Future 40 finalist uses poem to describe systemic anti-Black racism during leadership conference

Chimwemwe Undi is among 40 people chosen for CBC Manitoba's Future 40 list, and the poet used her opportunity as a speaker at last month's Future 40 Real Talk Leadership conference to address systemic racism in Canada and loss of opportunity it means for so many Blacks.

Undi read a poem titled Listening, which portrays some of the oppression and trauma Black people face today, at the start of the conference, which was virtually hosted by CBC Manitoba on March 27, at Qaumajug, the new Inuit Art Centre that recently opened in Winnipeg.

"I wanted to share a poem this morning that sort of reflects on the fact that there are so many Black people who would be on a list like this and living a life like this, but who are not able to," Undi said during the conference.

WATCH | Chim Undi presents poem at Future 40 leadership conference

Chim Undi presents poem at Future 40 leadership conference 1:32 Near the beginning of the Future 40 Real Talk Leadership conference hosted March 27, Undi presented a poem, titled Listening, to reflect on how other Black people could have been named to such lists but are unable to be. 1:32

Undi, who is also an articling student at TDS Law (Thompson Dorfman Sweatman LLP), started performing poetry as part of a high school club when she was 16 years old. In the decade since, she has become a widely published and highly respected poet, and is often sought out to provide a younger person's perspective on anti-Black racism.

She is also brought on as a consultant for various organizations.

Undi enjoys, and finds meaning in, encouraging people to invite poetry into their lives — often pushing young people to find their voice as writers — and speaking truth to power.

The Future 40 Awards recognize 40 Manitobans, aged 40 or younger, who are leaders professionally and in the community, and having a real impact on people's lives. Future 40 2020, which took place in November of last year, was the fifth edition.

The conference held March 27 included panel discussions that explored the opportunities and barriers in various sectors, including business, education and the arts.