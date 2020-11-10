Young Manitoba leaders discuss opportunities, barriers in business, arts, education at Future 40 conference

Some of Manitoba's top young community and professional leaders came together to discuss the opportunities and barriers in various industry sectors at a recent leadership conference hosted by CBC Manitoba.

CBC Manitoba hosted the virtual Future 40 Real Talk Leadership conference on March 27. The conference was held at Qaumajuq, the new Inuit Art Centre at the Winnipeg Art Gallery, and featured three panels with some Future 40 finalists focused on Manitoba's business, education and science, and arts and cultural sectors.

The Future 40 Awards recognize 40 Manitobans age 40 or under who are leaders in their professions and within the community and have an impact on people's lives.

Marcy Markusa, host of Information Radio, moderated a panel about the business sector. The panelists were:

Jackie Wild , a senior community investment advisor at Telus who focuses on supporting local charities and helping local leaders make decisions about various grants for community projects. Wild also recently became the first female president of the Manitoba Filipino Business Council.

Ben Marega , an artist and business professional originally from Senegal, with Malian and Mauritanian heritage. Marega founded Parents Against Racism, which petitioned for concrete actions against systemic racism in schools. The Division scolaire franco-manitobaine started an annual anti-racism day in its schools in response.

Pablo Listingart, an information technology expert who created ComIT — a charity that trains people who can't afford post-secondary education for information technology jobs.

The panel spent time discussing anti-racism in education and the business sectors, including how to connect communities, tear down barriers for newcomers and create systemic change.

The panelists also discussed how they've had to adjust their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, and what they've learned about themselves in the past year.

Future 40 business panel 38:32 A panel hosted by Marcy Markusa discussed anti-racism in education and business, including how to connect communities, tear down barriers for newcomers and create systemic change. 38:32

Education and science panel

Marjorie Dowhos, host of Radio Noon, also hosted a panel about Manitoba's education and science sectors as part of the leadership conference.

That panel featured:

Natalie Rodriguez , a program director at the Azad Lab in Winnipeg. Her work aims to build networks that bring people from all over the world together to study how children's early years affect lifelong health. She directs a $14-million research portfolio that includes collaborators in 39 countries.

Tammy Wolfe , a teacher studying Indigenous governance at the University of Winnipeg. Wolfe also runs a consulting service that helps businesses respond to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's calls to action, and integrates Indigenous perspectives into the workplace.

Ashley Stewart-Tufescu, a registered social worker with a PhD in applied health sciences, who works to prevent violence against children, both in Manitoba and in Gaza and the West Bank.

Panelists discussed how more organizations are seeking education about systemic racism and how to create legitimate change.

They also talked about the impact of the pandemic on children from different backgrounds, what changes they want to see in the "new normal" and how to make education more equitable for all post-pandemic.

Future 40 Education and Science panel 46:49 Panelists discussed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on children from different backgrounds, how to make education more accessible to all post-pandemic and what changes they want to see in the 'new normal.' 46:49

Arts and culture panel

A third panel was held during the leadership conference about Manitoba's arts and cultural sector.

The panel was hosted by Up To Speed host Faith Fundal. The speakers were:

Reanna Merasty , a master's student in the architecture faculty at the University of Manitoba who co-founded the Indigenous Design and Planning Students' Association.

Sasha Amaya , a Winnipeg-based multimedia artist and founder of the interdisciplinary art, design and architecture journal MVT.

Jonathan Niemczak, a longtime organizer with Pride Winnipeg. Niemczak recently founded the non-profit Canadian Pride Historical Society.

The panel touched on various topics, including what diversity and inclusion means to them, how organizations can actually be inclusive, and how leaders can make their organizations inclusive in a sincere way.

Future 40 arts & culture panel 39:11 Hosted by Faith Fundal, the panel touched on how organizations can be truly inclusive, and how to approach becoming inclusive in a way that doesn't make it seem like tokenization. 39:11

The finalists for Future 40 2020 were named in November of last year. It was the fifth edition of the awards.