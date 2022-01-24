Black on the Prairies: teacher's guide now available

If you're a teacher or educator looking for classroom content for Black History Month, CBC's educational portal Curio.ca has released a new Black on the Prairies teacher's guide.

Black on the Prairies began as a multiplatform project led by CBC senior reporter Omayra Issa and CBC radio host Ify Chiwetelu. Through audio, video and online formats, Black on the Prairies explores the history and present lives of Black people on the Prairies through their triumphs and challenges, and places their contributions at the very centre of the Prairie narrative as part of the Canadian story.

The earliest arrivals sought opportunities and built communities while challenging racism and discrimination, something that remains to this date. Today, Black people continue to help shape Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba from the largest cities to the smallest rural towns.

The stories of Black life on the Prairies are an indelible part of Canada's history. This project celebrates the legacy of over 200 years of recorded Black presence on the Prairies, and looks to the future of the fastest growing Black population in the country.

"The addition of a teacher's guide means students can learn these important pieces of Canadian history and what it means for the future of Canada," Omayra Issa said.

Teachers and educators are invited to incorporate the teacher's guide into classroom curriculum and learn about the history and lived experiences of Black people in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. The guide, along with the Black on the Prairies interactive website , will help students in exploring the Black on the Prairies project, a collection of articles, personal essays, images and more, exploring the past, present and future of Black life on the Prairies.

For the month of February, the teacher's guide is available for free. After February, access the content with your Curio subscription or learn how to acquire a subscription to the educational resources, contents, and teaching guides hosted by Curio.





