Black on the Prairies coming April 26

Black on the Prairies launches on April 26, 2021. (CBC)

What does it mean to be Black in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba?

BLACK ON THE PRAIRIES is a multiplatform project led by CBC Saskatoon journalist Omayra Issa and CBC Radio host Ify Chiwetelu , supported by CBC's BEING BLACK IN CANADA project. Launching on April 26, 2021 in collaboration with CBC Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta, BLACK ON THE PRAIRIES is a collection of articles, personal essays, images, audio stories and more, exploring the past and present lives of Black people on the Prairies.

"The stories of Black life on the Prairies are an indelible part of Canada's history. This project celebrates the legacy of over 200 years of recorded Black presence on the Prairies, and looks to the future of the fastest growing Black population in the country. It is important storytelling on the Prairies and in Canada," say Omayra Issa and Ify Chiwetelu.

In 1910, a few thousand Black families arrived on the Canadian Prairies from the U.S. state of Oklahoma in their search for a better life in the north. Their story is steeped in slavery, racial segregation, and the fierce desire for emancipation by accessing cheap land in Canada. They helped develop the Canadian Prairies.

Today, Black people continue to help shape the three Prairie provinces, from the cities to the small rural towns. The fastest growing Black population in Canada is on the Canadian Prairies, where it has quadrupled in the last 20 years. Contrary to a century ago, most of them are not from the U.S., but from African countries.

BLACK ON THE PRAIRIES shares triumphs and challenges, and underscores the contributions of Black people on the Prairies through five themes — Migration, Work, Politics and Resistance, Black and Indigenous Relations, and Black Futures.

Migration : This theme explores the arrival and movement of Black people on the Prairies.

Work : How has Black presence impacted the Prairie economy? This theme looks at the contributions of Black communities in the workforce.

Black and Indigenous Relations : The solidarity, disconnection, and everything in between Black and Indigenous communities is explored in this theme.

Politics and Resistance : From sit-ins, to Black Lives Matter protests, this theme provides an analysis of how Black resistance has looked on, and shaped, the Prairies.

The Future: The fastest growing Black population in Canada is on the Prairies. This theme imagines the future of Black prairie life.

The development, production, and delivery of this project prioritised the involvement of Black journalists and storytellers, and engaged a 10-person community advisory board that provided critical feedback and guidance on the project, ensuring that Black on the Prairies authentically represents a diversity of experiences and histories.

Join Ismaila Alfa, Ify Chiwetelu and Omayra Issa for the Black on the Prairies launch party on April 26 with special musical performances from Ruth B., K-Anthony & Super Duty Tough Work. (CBC)

Join us in celebrating the launch of Black on the Prairies!

CBC is proud to present a virtual launch celebration hosted by Ismaila Alfa of CBC Toronto's Metro Morning, featuring a photo booth, trivia, prizes, exclusive interviews plus be the first to hear new music from Ruth B., along with, incredible performances by Saskatchewan 2021 JUNO nominee K-Anthony & Manitoba's unforgettable Super Duty Tough Work!

If you plan on joining us, don't miss our special interview with the producers of Black on the Prairies, CBC Manitoba's Ify Chiwetelu and CBC Saskatoon's Omayra Issa , as they share their journey in producing this project.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Monday, April 26, 2021

Venue opens: 5:50 p.m. MT

Event start time: 6:00 p.m. MT to 6:45 p.m. MT

*Tickets are free, but registration is required: https://blackontheprairieslaunch.eventbrite.ca

