Uncover four special video messages from our resident meteorologist, John Sauder, on the Alive in the Woods with CBC Manitoba nature walk at FortWhyte Alive. (FortWhyte Alive)

Earth Day, which is held annually on April 22, is recognized by more than 1 billion people in 192 countries each year, making it the largest civic observance in the world. This year's Earth Day theme is "INVEST IN OUR PLANET", focusing on the effects of climate change on the planet and what efforts are being made in the real world to mitigate it.

Now more than ever, the world needs you and your actions. CBC Manitoba is proud to partner with FortWhyte Alive for a full week of nature-based activities to help your family and friends learn how to help take care of our planet during Earth Week . There are so many ways to get involved.

John Sauder and CBC Manitoba welcome you to celebrate Earth Day at FortWhyte Alive. (CBC)

Explore + Learn Week

Every evening at 7 p.m. from April 18 - 22, FortWhyte Alive is offering free virtual nature-based sessions designed to help you learn something new about our planet and how to protect it. Learn about sustainable food practices on April 21 with the International Institute for Sustainable Development and nature journaling with Jenny Kidder on April 22.

Follow the four CBC Gems on the nature trail. (CBC/FortWhyte Alive)

Bee the Change Weekend

It's time to step outside and get some fresh air. Bundle up and grab your friends and family to wander the trails and engage with interactive learning booths along the way on April 23 - 24.

Surprise! You can plant your limited edition map to grow wildflowers this summer. (CBC)

Alive in the Woods with CBC Manitoba

CBC Winnipeg News' resident meteorologist John Sauder has curated a special earth week self-guided tour exploring FortWhyte Alive's network of trails. Grab a limited edition CBC map from the Alloway Reception Centre and follow the trail of CBC Gems.

At designated spots along the trail, you'll find four QR codes. Take out your phone, open the camera setting, then point it at the QR code to reveal a special video message from John Sauder.

The best part? The map is printed on plantable wildflower seed paper, so that you can plant it at home to attract pollinators this summer.

Alive in the Woods with CBC Manitoba will continue to be offered throughout the month of May, but don't wait too long to check out the tour - our special wildflower seed paper maps are limited.

See you on the trails!

