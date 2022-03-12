1st graduates of Winnipeg community-centred security guard program eager to help those in need

They're trained security guards, but with a goal to also help take care of people in need.

Now, after months of hands-on practice at two local libraries, the hope is that Winnipeggers will start to see them around the city.

Friday marked the graduation day for three Winnipeggers who took part in a four-month "Community Safety Host" pilot project with the City of Winnipeg and groups such as Fearless R2W to bring a human-first approach to library security.

The trio are certified security guards, but also received training in trauma-related crisis work, harm reduction, psychological first-aid and other topics.

They spent the last three months putting that training to use at the St. John's and St Boniface libraries in Winnipeg.

The concept was designed to train security guards who weren't just there to guard buildings, but provide aid to people in distress or who might need resources, said Mary Burton, the executive director of Fearless R2W, who helped get the pilot going.

"Security guards who are building centred are a needed entity, but they also need to have people-centred security guards who are there to help people with resources, with helping to find a dry, warm place to sleep," she said.

Landa Rispler is one of the three people who completed the first round of the pilot.

"There were times where I was a little overwhelmed, but now … I'm done and accomplished and I've got to talk to people and help people," she said.

"I just feel like I have more of a purpose now and that I'm ready for what's next."

Landa Rispler says the program was hard, but extremely rewarding. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

While completing the program, the three community safety hosts have been employed by PCS (Persons Community Solutions), a social enterprise that offers commercial security services.

Moving forward, the hope is they can work in settings where they can put their people-first training to use, said Dan Waycik, operations director for PCS, and program manager for the Community Safety Hosts program.

"Think of places where one would need to go when they need to access systems when they're trying to get their foot in the door for accessing things like housing, or primary care, or income supports," Waycik said.

"We're working with partners like that who have facilities like that who need to make sure they can foster a welcoming environment."

Dan Waycik is the manager of the Community Safety Host program. He says discussions are underway about where the three graduates could work next. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

A spokesperson for the City of Winnipeg said the Winnipeg Public Library was pleased to have a role in the pilot project and will review how this program might be funded going forward.

"We congratulate all involved on the project garnering interest from different local sectors in hiring the hosts, including [Winnipeg Public Library]," said communications officer Kalen Qually via email.