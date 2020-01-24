'Come on … you've gotta have a rink': Insurance squabble turns ice surface into parking lot

An outdoor hockey rink in West Broadway, normally flooded with youngsters playing pickup games, has instead been packed with vehicles this winter, due to a scuffle over insurance between the city and a neighbourhood centre.

For the past 15 years, local business owner Edward Carriere has been flooding the rink, which is run by the Broadway Neighbourhood Centre.

"When the rink was flooded there were always kids here, there would be people playing hockey. Grown-ups that would come and include the kids in their little pickup hockey game," Carriere told CBC News.

"There was something going on. It attracted people to come … and it was great to see. Now you drive by and it's like a parking lot and you're like, 'What!'"

Carriere said he got in touch with Lawrence (Spatch) Mulhall, executive director of the Broadway Neighbourhood Centre, and asked what was going on.

"He then informed me about the insurance thing and the liability. I don't quite understand it all, but I'm going, 'Come on you guys. You've gotta have a rink,'" said Carriere.

Edward Carriere isn't happy the rink that bears his name has been turned into a parking lot this winter. At issue is a squabble over who's on the hook for insurance costs, which could hit $25,000. (Travis Golby/CBC)

The liability issues revolve around which entity pays to insure the public rink: the centre, or the City of Winnipeg's planning, property and development department.

The city originally wanted the centre to foot the bill, which could cost as much as $25,000. But the centre says it doesn't have the money.

"The city is currently working with the Broadway Neighbourhood Centre on fulfilling the insurance requirements for operation of the rink in order to get it up and running for the community this season," a city spokesperson told CBC News.

Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry Coun. Sherri Rollins attributes the insurance debacle to a fundamental policy problem.

Since 1947, the Broadway Neighbourhood Centre had community centre status. But during the 1990s, it became a neighbourhood centre and earned a charitable tax status in the process.

That status means it is not accountable to any community council.

Coun. Sherri Rollins attributes the insurance debacle to a policy problem, but wants the rink to be insured by the city. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Rollins said, however, that she would like the West Broadway rink and outdoor facilities to be insured by the city.

The councillor met with the Broadway Neighbourhood Centre and West Broadway Neighborhood Association on Thursday to try to figure out how they can get the rink up and running again.

And there are signs the rink may be back soon.

On Thursday, flyers were placed on cars parked in the rink, warning that they will be towed if they remain there by end of day on Friday, because "we will be putting in the rink."

The rink could be ready for the masses within two to three days after vehicles are moved out, Mulhall estimates, given it relies on people power to shovel snow, flood the surface, seal the boards and smooth the ice with a giant squeegee.