23 community groups get money from city for crime prevention, safety efforts

Nearly two dozen community groups, including Mama Bear Clan and Central Park Foot Patrol, are receiving up to $5,000 from the city for safety initiatives, Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman announced Wednesday.

A total of $100,000 was made available through the Community Safety and Crime Prevention Program; approved grants ranged from $1,170 to $5,000.

"There are unique solutions in neighbourhoods across the city and this program will help community organizations make progress toward increasing community safety and preventing crime," Bowman said in a news release.

The city received 64 applications and 23 were approved for funding.

Program applications were evaluated by a committee made up of four representatives from community services and one each from the Winnipeg committee for safety and the Winnipeg Police Service.

They established criteria to determine who was eligible for the grant, and assessed the need and potential benefit of the proposed activity, a news release said.

The Community Safety and Crime Prevention Program was created to bolster community-level crime prevention and safety initiatives, promote the exchange of information between community residents, and help build closer relationships between communities and police.